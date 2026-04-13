The AI smut peddlers have come for Warhammer 40,000 now

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Nothing is sacred.

An alien tyranid looms over a swooning romance novel protagonist
(Image credit: Slaanesh O'Pleasure)

"Sister Aurelia of the Adepta Sororitas was trained to fight, pray, and die for the Emperor. But when a hulking emotionally available Tyranid warrior spares her life and takes her deep into the hive, captivity becomes something far stranger than torture. He feeds her, protects her, even… listens to her... And when their minds and bodies begin to entwine, Aurelia discovers that love can bloom in the most heretical soil imaginable."

This is the blurb for Taken by the Tyranid: A Romance in the Far Future, a 65-page story recently uploaded for sale on Amazon with cover art that's obviously AI-generated. You can tell it's AI because there's weird wobbly text on the protagonist's dress—partially hidden by the placement of the author's jokey pseudonym, Slaanesh O'Pleasure—and it's all weirdly yellow-tinged in the way the latest generation of AI art seems to be. I don't know why LLMs have decided the piss filter from Deus Ex: Human Revolution is the hot new look, but apparently they have.

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Jody Macgregor
Jody Macgregor
Weekend/AU Editor

Jody's first computer was a Commodore 64, so he remembers having to use a code wheel to play Pool of Radiance. A former music journalist who interviewed everyone from Giorgio Moroder to Trent Reznor, Jody also co-hosted Australia's first radio show about videogames, Zed Games. He's written for Rock Paper Shotgun, The Big Issue, GamesRadar, Zam, Glixel, Five Out of Ten Magazine, and Playboy.com, whose cheques with the bunny logo made for fun conversations at the bank. Jody's first article for PC Gamer was about the audio of Alien Isolation, published in 2015. Jody edited PC Gamer Indie from 2017 to 2018, and he eventually lived up to his promise to play every Warhammer videogame.

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