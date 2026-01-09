Did you watch every CES presentation this year? If you didn't, don't worry, you didn't miss much. We tend to keep a close eye on Nvidia and AMD for any news about upcoming products, but this year, it was all about AI. I've run the numbers, with a little help from AI-powered transcription, and the mentions of AI are rather staggering.

If you thought Nvidia was emperor of AI, think again. The company's presentation was primarily focused on AI and robotics, but it logged a mere 120 mentions of AI during its 91 minute runtime. That's only 1.3 mentions of AI per minute (AI/min).

AMD's CES keynote, led by Dr. Lisa Su, hit a staggering 210 mentions of AI. That was over a longer runtime of 117 minutes, though it works out to a much higher 1.8 AI/min. Su really wanted to drive that point home, huh?

Now, bear in mind that some Ryzen products have AI in the name. Ryzen AI Max, for example, though only 13 mentions of AI in AMD's show were preceded by the word 'Ryzen'.

If you're wondering what percentage of the words spoken were 'AI', and of course you were, here you are:

1.2% of all words spoken during AMD's show were 'AI'

0.95% of all words spoken during Nvidia's show were 'AI'

Though neither company could match Lenovo. Our Andy sat in on Lenovo's event in the Las Vegas Sphere and had some opinions on that experience, and justifiably so looking at these numbers. Lenovo managed 219 mentions of AI in a 114 minute runtime. That's 1.9 AI/min.

(Image credit: Nvidia)

As for gaming, AMD and Lenovo mentioned that specific term just three times throughout their respective shows. So we see where the money is coming from these days.

The biggest gaming news, reviews and hardware deals Keep up to date with the most important stories and the best deals, as picked by the PC Gamer team. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

That said, AMD still earns nearly as much from client and gaming sales as it does from data centre revenue, at a little over $4 billion a piece. Nvidia is much more focused on data centre sales—only $4.3 billion of its $57 billion revenue near the end of last year was from gaming. That might explain why Nvidia had zero mentions of the word 'gaming' in its CES presentation—though it posted a separate pre-recorded presentation specifically on gaming announcements.

None of this is surprising. AMD, Nvidia, and most of the tech world are at a fever pitch for artificial intelligence right now. While I, nor Dell, see the same sort of fervour for AI products in terms of consumer spending, I did just use AI to transcribe all of these very long presentations in 20 minutes. So, any complaints with the methodology or results, send those to the big AI firms. Cheers.