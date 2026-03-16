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Nvidia GTC live: Jen-Hsun lays out 'the future of real-time rendering' in today's keynote and potentially 'it's gonna blow your mind'

Nvidia's GPU Technology Conference kicks off this week, with a leather-clad keynote from the company's CEO.

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Okay, that's some bombastic headlining right there, but when one of the people behind the success of Nvidia's DLSS feature reckons a new AI innovation in gaming is "gonna blow your mind" I'm prepared to listen. The Nvidia GPU Technology Conference starts today, with Jen-Hsun Huang hitting the stage at 11am PDT (6pm GMT) for the opening keynote, and the company's GeForce social channels have been promising that we'll get a look at "the future of real-time rendering" during the presentation.

But combine those tweets with something Bryan Catanzaro, VP of Applied Deep Learning Research—and someone who's worked on DLSS for the past ten years—said at GDC last week, and you can colour me excited to hear what's going on.

During a GDC panel discussion titled: AI Trends of Today and Opportunities for Tomorrow: Ask Me Anything the question was asked, "What has surprised you in terms of innovation with AI in games in the past one to three months?"

Having spoken a little about DLSS and Frame Generation in response, he goes on to talk about generative AI rendering being the "most important update to the way that graphics are rendered in at least the last decade."

"Yeah, but to your question of, what have you seen in the past month?" He continues. "I can't tell you exactly what I've seen, but you'll find out very soon, and it's going to blow your mind."

So, er... join me as we have our minds collectively blown, I guess.

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To be honest, 'DLSS 5' kinda feels a bit like a filter overlay than actually really DLSS 5.

Nvidia GTC keynote slide

(Image credit: Nvidia)

Nvidia GTC keynote slide

(Image credit: Nvidia)

Aha, DLSS 5. Golly.

This is fascinating as it's going into games that may not have traditionally had DLSS built into it.

This is going somewhere... "GeForce brought CUDA to the world."

"This is the house that GeForce made... 25 years ago we made the programmable shader."

"GeForce is Nvidia's greatest marketing campaign."

Nvidia GTC keynote slide

(Image credit: Nvidia)

"This conference is going to cover every single layer of the five layer cake of artificial intelligence."

Here we go.

Ciri rides into the port town of Valdrest in the Witcher 4 tech demo.

(Image credit: CD Projekt Red)

This waiting music getting you all hyped, too?

Given how painfully expensive memory is for everything these days, however, I kinda think Nick ought to get on and patent RTX Ultra Memory.

Our Nick had some good ideas about this earlier:

A screenshot of Nvidia&#039;s Mega Geometry foliage tech in The Witcher 4

(Image credit: Nvidia/CD Projekt Red)

Introduced at CES 2025, alongside the RTX Blackwell series of GPUs, neural rendering—and neural shaders—promise big things. From enhanced AI compression techniques to deliver "next-generation asset generation" as a potental VRAM crutch (useful at a time when memory be expensive) to RTX MEGA GEOMETRY which is going to give Witcher 4 lots of pretty trees, sticking AI into the graphics pipeline has the potential to hugely up the fidelity of PC games.

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