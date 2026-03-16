Nvidia GTC live: Jen-Hsun lays out 'the future of real-time rendering' in today's keynote and potentially 'it's gonna blow your mind'

NVIDIA GTC Keynote 2026 - YouTube Watch On

Okay, that's some bombastic headlining right there, but when one of the people behind the success of Nvidia's DLSS feature reckons a new AI innovation in gaming is "gonna blow your mind" I'm prepared to listen. The Nvidia GPU Technology Conference starts today, with Jen-Hsun Huang hitting the stage at 11am PDT (6pm GMT) for the opening keynote, and the company's GeForce social channels have been promising that we'll get a look at "the future of real-time rendering" during the presentation.

Given that's coming via its GeForce gaming channels it's not unreasonable to think it's specifically referencing real-time rendering in PC games. Which is not something we'd normally expect to be coming out of GTC, which is traditionally very focused around general purpose GPU (GPGPU) use, and obviously most recently around AI.

Catch the future of real-time rendering in Jensen’s keynote tomorrow👀 https://t.co/KFv1JoTsDuMarch 15, 2026

But combine those tweets with something Bryan Catanzaro, VP of Applied Deep Learning Research—and someone who's worked on DLSS for the past ten years—said at GDC last week, and you can colour me excited to hear what's going on.

During a GDC panel discussion titled: AI Trends of Today and Opportunities for Tomorrow: Ask Me Anything the question was asked, "What has surprised you in terms of innovation with AI in games in the past one to three months?"

Having spoken a little about DLSS and Frame Generation in response, he goes on to talk about generative AI rendering being the "most important update to the way that graphics are rendered in at least the last decade."

"Yeah, but to your question of, what have you seen in the past month?" He continues. "I can't tell you exactly what I've seen, but you'll find out very soon, and it's going to blow your mind."

So, er... join me as we have our minds collectively blown, I guess.