I assume it was followed by a siren, an exploding command console, and Klingons off the starboard bow.

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman has called for a "code red" effort to improve ChatGPT in the face of stiff competition, according to an internal memo viewed by The Wall Street Journal.

Google's competing Gemini AI has made progress in great leaps and bounds since the summer—and Altman looks to have called for an all hands to the pumps initiative as a result.

Google's AI plans don't stop with Gemini, either. According to a leaked presentation, Google's AI infrastructure employees were recently told they needed to double its AI serving capacity "every six months", and that their efforts needed to be "more reliable, more performant, and more scalable than what's available anywhere else."

So, the Google juggernaut is not just approaching, but as far as Altman is concerned, it's already here. And given that OpenAI is yet to be profitable, relying on vast funding and investment initiatives to keep itself afloat, it's no surprise that it feels the need to respond to Google's AI endeavours—not to mention others like Anthropic who seem hot on its heels.

If ChatGPT no longer looks like it's leading the pack ahead of its rivals, it seems likely that further investment will be harder to obtain. OpenAI's competitors are knocking at its door, and it remains to be seen exactly what upgrades can be made to its chatbot in order to robustly respond.

