Save 24% on a 1,000W PSU pre-order with this rare Black Friday deal

What has the world come to when we have to pre-order our PSUs? Well, for anyone planning on building a rig around an RTX 3080 or RX 6800 XT, it may be worth your while to get $60 off this 1000W, 80+ Platinum-rated brick.

It may not be the most exciting deal around this Black Friday, but every PC needs a PSU, and getting money off always feels good. The plain fact of it is that buying a new PSU for your rig has become as tough as trying to get your hands on an Nvidia RTX 3080. And I should know, my pre-order for that isn't going to appear until sometime in April at this rate. But you'll get your PSU shortly after its release date of December 27.

Manufacturer Super Flower may not be one of the most commonly known, but it’s an OEM that’s done good work for EVGA in the past, and its Leadex range gets decent reviews. This Leadex Platinum SE is a fully modular design, with flat ribbon cables to more easily fit up the back of your motherboard. You get a decent number of them too, including two 4x4 CPU cables for the more power-hungry chips.

Super Flower Leadex Platinum SE 1000W | $249.99 $189.99 at Newegg.

A 1000-Watt PSU with a fully modular design and a 140mm fan, it carries an 80+ Platinum efficiency rating and should fit an ATX case, though check you can accommodate its length before buying. Your PC literally won't switch on without one of these, and for anyone planning upgrades to more power-hungry CPUs or GPUs, this looks like a bargain choice. This is a preorder, the unit will be released on December 27.View Deal

The 140mm fan is a dual ball-bearing model, and the whole thing draws less than a Watt in standby mode. It’s quite a long unit, at 180mm, so make sure there’s room for it in your case.