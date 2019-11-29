Razer's Seiren X gaming mic deal makes it cheaper than it's ever been

Where to find Black Friday deals Amazon - All the stuff on sale so far

The Razer Seiren X was already the perfect microphone for anyone looking to break into game streaming without dropping too much cash. After all, that big Twitch sponsorship payout might never come, so it's wise to be frugal before you hit the big time. It's now even better value thanks to this Black Friday deal, which drops the price to $60—the cheapest it's yet been.

Even at full price, you get a lot for your hundred bucks. A build-in shock mount, supercardioid polar pattern for picking up the voice of a single speaker (i.e. you!) with improved clarity, and plug-and-play connectivity makes this a simple but effective mic ideal for gamers who want to stream their content with maximum audio fidelity.

It's not too big, but the all-black design with a simple volume dial and glowing green mute button looks good without being obnoxious (yes, Razer Serien Emote, we're looking at you).

