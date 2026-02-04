PUBG: Blindspot launch times and release date
PUBG from a different perspective.
PUBG: Blindspot is a new 5v5 top-down tactical shooter. Previously known as Project Arc, it's a PUBG spinoff which will shrink down the map to a basic team deathmatch and demolition mode. It's certainly a step in a different direction, but players will be able to figure out for themselves whether it's headed in the right direction very soon, as the PUBG: Blindspot launch times and release date are just around the corner.
The new top-down shooter will be heading into early access, meaning players will have a hand in shaping its future. "We believe the best version of PUBG: Blindspot can only be created together with our players," an official blog post says. "Early Access allows us to practice Open Development, where community feedback directly shapes the game’s systems, balance, and overall direction before full release."
When is the PUBG: Blindspot unlock time?
PUBG: Blindspot goes into early access tomorrow, Thursday, February 5, 2026, except for those in the PST timezone, you guys get it early on Wednesday, February 4. PUBG: Blindspot's official social media has only confirmed a few time zones, but we can infer the rest from what we've been given.
The launch times are as follows:
- Pacific: 9 pm PST (Wednesday, February 4)
- Eastern: 12 am EST
- UK: 5 am GMT
- Europe: 6 am CET
- Korea: 2 pm KST
It will also be free-to-play, so at the very least, you'll be able to jump in right away and try it all out for yourself.
Is there preloading for PUBG: Blindspot?
You can't preload PUBG: Blindspot right now, and that's unlikely to change. But at just 8 GB, I doubt it'll be an arduous task to download it when it finally releases into early access.
PUBG: Blindspot system requirements
Here are the minimum system requirements for PUBG: Blindspot:
- OS: Windows 10
- Processor: Intel Core i5-4430 / AMD FX-6300
- Memory: 8 GB RAM
- Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 960 / AMD Radeon R7 370
- Storage: 8 GB available space
And that's all there is, folks. There are currently no recommended specs on PUBG: Blindspot's Steam page, so I suppose the minimum specs are all you really need and are likely good enough to run the game without any major issues.
