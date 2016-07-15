PC Gamer UK Podcast 018: GTA Online, Metro: Last Light

A slightly shorter podcast this week – hey, we’re not made of hot takes – but hot dang, what an audio experience it is. Samuel’s surprised by an air conditioner. Phil is afraid of all fluids. Andy is impressed by some poignant world building. Also, the highs and lows of a GTA Online heist.

Episode 18: Kids don't know what a giraffe is

Games: Inside, Metro: Last Light, GTA Online, Team Fortress 2

This week: Samuel Roberts , Phil Savage , Andy Kelly .

The PC Gamer UK Podcast is a weekly podcast about PC gaming.

This week’s music is from Metro 2033.