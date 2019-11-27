Overwatch is free to play for a week in Blizzard's Black Friday Sale

If you've somehow managed to miss the Overwatch train until now—or if you're just a really casual player—this weekend is your chance to get caught up. A week-long free trial is now underway, meaning the full game is free to play without restriction until December 4.

To get in on the action, fire up Battle.net (or download and install it, if necessary), hit the Overwatch tab, and click the install button. That's it—a more detailed breakdown can be had at tryoverwatch.com, but once the download is done, you're ready to go. Any progress you make during the trial will carry over to the full game if you enjoy it enough to buy it, and it's also on sale right now—20 percent off the standard edition or 50 percent off the Legendary, which includes bonus skins and digital items for other Blizzard games.

Speaking of other Blizzard games, they're marked down as well in Blizzard's Black Friday Sale. Let's see what's cooking:

World of Warcraft: Battle for Azeroth – Up to 50 percent off Battle for Azeroth (Standard, Digital Deluxe Edition, or Digital Deluxe Upgrade) and other Digital Deluxe items, as well as 50 percent off the first month subscription for new players.

– Up to 50 percent off Battle for Azeroth (Standard, Digital Deluxe Edition, or Digital Deluxe Upgrade) and other Digital Deluxe items, as well as 50 percent off the first month subscription for new players. Overwatch – 25 percent off Standard Edition and 50 percent off Legendary Edition for PC.

– 25 percent off Standard Edition and 50 percent off Legendary Edition for PC. Hearthstone – 30 percent off Hearthstone Heroes Alleria Windrunner, Magni Bronzebeard, and Medivh.

– 30 percent off Hearthstone Heroes Alleria Windrunner, Magni Bronzebeard, and Medivh. Diablo 3 – Up to 50 percent off the base game and Reaper of Souls, along with more discounts for Eternal Collection, Battle Chest, Rise of the Necromancer, and Reaper of Souls Digital Deluxe.

– Up to 50 percent off the base game and Reaper of Souls, along with more discounts for Eternal Collection, Battle Chest, Rise of the Necromancer, and Reaper of Souls Digital Deluxe. Heroes of the Storm - Up to 30 percent off the Welcome to the Nexus Bundle and the Heroic Reinforcements Bundle, along with 33 percent off the 360-day Stim Pack (available in-game only).

- Up to 30 percent off the Welcome to the Nexus Bundle and the Heroic Reinforcements Bundle, along with 33 percent off the 360-day Stim Pack (available in-game only). StarCraft: Remastered and StarCraft 2 – Up to 50 percent off StarCraft Remastered and StarCraft 2 campaigns and announcers, along with up to 40 percent off the StarCraft Remastered and Cartooned Bundle.

and – Up to 50 percent off StarCraft Remastered and StarCraft 2 campaigns and announcers, along with up to 40 percent off the StarCraft Remastered and Cartooned Bundle. BlizzCon® 2019 Virtual Ticket – 15 percent off the Virtual Ticket, with access to replays from BlizzCon 2019, exclusive video programming, and bonus in-game items for all Blizzard franchises, including unique skins, pets, and other goodies.

(All of those "up to" qualifiers, by the way, are because different editions have different discounts.)

They're not the most spectacular deals I've ever run into, especially during the feeding frenzy of Black Friday, but this is Battle.net, not Steam, and Blizzard games tend to be pretty reliable sellers even without deep discounts. There are plenty of those to be found elsewhere, though: Stay on top of all the best deals in our running tally of the best Black Friday PC Gaming Deals of 2019.