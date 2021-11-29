Our favourite 1080p gaming projector is $100 off on Amazon right now

There are a lot of outstanding Cyber Monday PC gaming deals to pick from right now, including this BenQ X1300i projector. It's our pick for the best long throw projector you can attach to your PC. One of our only complaints was the price: As we said in our June 2021 review, it's not the cheapest projector of its kind. But now it's a little closer to that mark, because it's on sale for Cyber Monday for $100 off—that's $1,099 at Amazon.

The X1300i has a very quick 120Hz refresh rate, which is more than sufficient to keep things smooth and fluid no matter what you're playing. The 8ms response time isn't as fast as conventional gaming monitors, which typically offer a 1ms response time, but it's still very playable, and much faster than your average living room television. It's also got great image quality, with sharp detail and "deep and rich" color reproduction, and the 30,000 hour-rated lamp life is very good too.

One point to be aware of is that while it boasts being "4K HDR ready," this is in fact a 1080p projector: It can take a 4K input and then downscale it to 1080p, but doing so will double the input latency to 16.67ms, which ain't great. Basically, we don't recommend it. Also keep in mind that this is a long throw projector, so you'll need to have it a few meters away from whatever surface you're projecting onto, and it's best mounted on a ceiling.

This is one of our favorite projectors, thanks to its quick refresh rate and smooth, fluid response time. Its 1080p, but the image quality is excellent, and it's bright enough to work even in moderately bright rooms, although darkened rooms are where it really shines: We said in our review that "it's easy to get carried away and feel like you're gaming on a massive flat screen bolted to the wall."

But for that relatively minor bit of hassle, you'll enjoy the performance of an outstanding multi-use projector. "Hooked up to a graphics card, it's a simple joy to game on," we said in our review. "And even when it's not plugged in to your rig, the Android TV dongle snuggly fitted inside will put it at the centre of any home media setup." And now it's a little cheaper, too.