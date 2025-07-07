'Night City lives on'—Cyberpunk: Edgerunners season 2 teaser trailer may give us our first glimpse at the series' next protagonist
Bringing back some sad memories with this one.
We finally got the news that Cyberpunk: Edgerunners will be getting a second season three years later, and in celebration of this, alongside the announcement, we got to see a short official teaser trailer for everything that's to come.
A good chunk of this trailer focuses on Season 1's story, namely David and Lucy. We see some glimpses of how each of the main characters died throughout the course of the season, and yes, even Rebecca getting flattened into a bloody pancake, and then at last see David's final moments as the words "David's dead. But Night City lives on" grace the screen.
2025 games: This year's upcoming releases
Best PC games: Our all-time favorites
Free PC games: Freebie fest
Best FPS games: Finest gunplay
Best RPGs: Grand adventures
Best co-op games: Better together
Cyberpunk: Edgerunners' story was so heartfelt and beloved by fans that I can understand why the showrunners may want to draw a line under it, emphasising that even the surviving characters likely won't be shown again and how it's time to embrace a new story.
From this point, we get small glimpses of what I assume to be the new characters that we'll see in Season 2. It seems like there'll be a bigger cast than last time, as a lineup towards the end showcases at least 11 new characters. Although the focal point is what looks to be a small child with green eyes and a camcorder standing in the centre.
We don't get as good a look at these new characters as I'd hope for, but just going by the silhouettes, they all look incredibly different, and just as cool as I've come to expect from anything Cyberpunk related.
There's no word yet on when this second season is set to release, but we do have confirmation that the season is currently in production. "It presents a new standalone 10-episode story from the world of Cyberpunk 2077, a raw chronicle of redemption and revenge," an official social media post says. "When the world is blinded by spectacle, what extremes do you have to go to make your story matter?" Redemption and revenge—sounds like a recipe for greatness when it comes to creating a story set in Cyberpunk's gritty universe.
Keep up to date with the most important stories and the best deals, as picked by the PC Gamer team.
Elie is a news writer with an unhealthy love of horror games—even though their greatest fear is being chased. When they're not screaming or hiding, there's a good chance you'll find them testing their metal in metroidvanias or just admiring their Pokemon TCG collection. Elie has previously worked at TechRadar Gaming as a staff writer and studied at JOMEC in International Journalism and Documentaries – spending their free time filming short docs about Smash Bros. or any indie game that crossed their path.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.