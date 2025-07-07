'Night City lives on'—Cyberpunk: Edgerunners season 2 teaser trailer may give us our first glimpse at the series' next protagonist

Cyberpunk: Edgerunners 2 | Official Teaser | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

We finally got the news that Cyberpunk: Edgerunners will be getting a second season three years later, and in celebration of this, alongside the announcement, we got to see a short official teaser trailer for everything that's to come.

A good chunk of this trailer focuses on Season 1's story, namely David and Lucy. We see some glimpses of how each of the main characters died throughout the course of the season, and yes, even Rebecca getting flattened into a bloody pancake, and then at last see David's final moments as the words "David's dead. But Night City lives on" grace the screen.

Cyberpunk: Edgerunners' story was so heartfelt and beloved by fans that I can understand why the showrunners may want to draw a line under it, emphasising that even the surviving characters likely won't be shown again and how it's time to embrace a new story.

From this point, we get small glimpses of what I assume to be the new characters that we'll see in Season 2. It seems like there'll be a bigger cast than last time, as a lineup towards the end showcases at least 11 new characters. Although the focal point is what looks to be a small child with green eyes and a camcorder standing in the centre.

We don't get as good a look at these new characters as I'd hope for, but just going by the silhouettes, they all look incredibly different, and just as cool as I've come to expect from anything Cyberpunk related.

There's no word yet on when this second season is set to release, but we do have confirmation that the season is currently in production. "It presents a new standalone 10-episode story from the world of Cyberpunk 2077, a raw chronicle of redemption and revenge," an official social media post says. "When the world is blinded by spectacle, what extremes do you have to go to make your story matter?" Redemption and revenge—sounds like a recipe for greatness when it comes to creating a story set in Cyberpunk's gritty universe.