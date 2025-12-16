Here's when you can watch the Fallout season 2 premiere
After that last-minute time change, here's exactly when and where season two of the Fallout TV series premieres.
The long walk to New Vegas begins with the Fallout TV series season two premiere today. Don't think you're going to sit down and grind this one out either because for the second season Amazon has switched to a weekly release schedule. That means that the Fallout season 2 premiere is just one episode—a "retro" TV viewing experience worthy of the retrofuture aesthetic I guess, though I'm a fan of the format now that I'm becoming a little retro-aged myself. Here's what you need to know to find the season premiere and all the rest of the episodes as they air.
What time does Fallout season 2 premiere?
Fallout season 2 premiere time is 6 pm Pacific on Tuesday December 16. It was previously expected to drop about six hours after that at midnight pacific but a surprise time change was announced on Monday.
Here's when that premiere time is in other time zones around the world:
- 6 pm PST on Tuesday, December 16 (Los Angeles)
- 9 pm EST (New York)
- 2 am GMT on Wednesday, December 17 (London)
- 3 am CEST (Berlin)
- 1 pm AEDT (Sydney)
- 3 pm NZDT (Auckland)
The rest of Fallout season 2 will air weekly on Wednesdays until February 4. Originally Amazon said episodes would land at 12 am Pacific. Given the time change on episode one, they may be planning to shift all the episodes to a 6 pm Pacific drop time. So keep your eyes peeled.
Which streaming service is the Fallout TV show on?
The Fallout TV show is available exclusively on Amazon Prime Video since it's being produced by Amazon Studios. If you aren't a subscriber, you can get a 30-day free trial for Prime to give it a watch. Of course that means you're in for staying subscribed through February to see it all, or else just waiting patiently and using a trial once the season finishes.
Keep up to date with the most important stories and the best deals, as picked by the PC Gamer team.
Lauren has been writing for PC Gamer since she went hunting for the cryptid Dark Souls fashion police in 2017. She joined the PCG staff in 2021, now serving as self-appointed chief cozy games and farmlife sim enjoyer. Her career originally began in game development and she remains fascinated by how games tick in the modding and speedrunning scenes. She likes long fantasy books, longer RPGs, can't stop playing co-op survival crafting games, and has spent a number of hours she refuses to count building houses in The Sims games for over 20 years.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.