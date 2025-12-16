Here's when you can watch the Fallout season 2 premiere

The long walk to New Vegas begins with the Fallout TV series season two premiere today. Don't think you're going to sit down and grind this one out either because for the second season Amazon has switched to a weekly release schedule. That means that the Fallout season 2 premiere is just one episode—a "retro" TV viewing experience worthy of the retrofuture aesthetic I guess, though I'm a fan of the format now that I'm becoming a little retro-aged myself. Here's what you need to know to find the season premiere and all the rest of the episodes as they air.

What time does Fallout season 2 premiere?

Fallout season 2 premiere time is 6 pm Pacific on Tuesday December 16. It was previously expected to drop about six hours after that at midnight pacific but a surprise time change was announced on Monday.

Here's when that premiere time is in other time zones around the world:

6 pm PST on Tuesday, December 16 (Los Angeles)

9 pm EST (New York)

2 am GMT on Wednesday, December 17 (London)

3 am CEST (Berlin)

1 pm AEDT (Sydney)

3 pm NZDT (Auckland)

The rest of Fallout season 2 will air weekly on Wednesdays until February 4. Originally Amazon said episodes would land at 12 am Pacific. Given the time change on episode one, they may be planning to shift all the episodes to a 6 pm Pacific drop time. So keep your eyes peeled.

Which streaming service is the Fallout TV show on?

The Fallout TV show is available exclusively on Amazon Prime Video since it's being produced by Amazon Studios. If you aren't a subscriber, you can get a 30-day free trial for Prime to give it a watch. Of course that means you're in for staying subscribed through February to see it all, or else just waiting patiently and using a trial once the season finishes.