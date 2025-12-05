Ella Purnell shuts down theories that a romance between Lucy and the Ghoul is coming: 'You guys need therapy'

I don't know how, but maybe when you were watching the Fallout TV show you sensed the embers of romance stoking between Ella Purnell's Lucy and Walton Goggins's Ghoul—or perhaps you just like to dream up unlikely romantic pairings. Either way, I'm here to blow away your dreams with a V.A.T.S.-aimed guaranteed crit: Purnell confirmed in an interview with Geek Culture that "Ghoulcy" is not happening.

To be more accurate, her exact words were "Here's what I would say: you guys need therapy. You can't fix him. You can't save him. Let it go. Let it go, hon." She added later in the interview that what Lucy and the Ghoul have is a "really beautiful thing" and said "they're both looking for the people that they love; let's leave it at that."

Much like Walton Goggins in that clip, who remarked he had never heard of this pairing with a beaming smile, Ghoulcy was not on my radar. However, there is a small but fanatical subreddit dedicated to the theoretical ship. It doesn't seem like they're taking the news well; one comment from user Funishin replied to a thread about the interview saying, "Writers are too cowardly to make Ghoulcy actually happen."

I shouldn't be surprised; the internet is liable to draw romantic connections between any two fictional characters that have been in the same room, and the last time I checked on Fallout players they were using the romanceable NPCs in New Vegas for a speedrunning category. How romantic!

I have a feeling the shippers won't really be moved by this declaration one way or another. As Fallout co-creator Tim Cain recently pointed out, you're welcome to interpret canon however you like.