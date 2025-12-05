Ella Purnell shuts down theories that a romance between Lucy and the Ghoul is coming: 'You guys need therapy'

"You can't fix him," she added.

I don't know how, but maybe when you were watching the Fallout TV show you sensed the embers of romance stoking between Ella Purnell's Lucy and Walton Goggins's Ghoul—or perhaps you just like to dream up unlikely romantic pairings. Either way, I'm here to blow away your dreams with a V.A.T.S.-aimed guaranteed crit: Purnell confirmed in an interview with Geek Culture that "Ghoulcy" is not happening.

To be more accurate, her exact words were "Here's what I would say: you guys need therapy. You can't fix him. You can't save him. Let it go. Let it go, hon." She added later in the interview that what Lucy and the Ghoul have is a "really beautiful thing" and said "they're both looking for the people that they love; let's leave it at that."

