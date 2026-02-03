'Do they really need marketing for Elder Scrolls 6?' Skyrim lead designer says Bethesda probably won't make a TV show for The Elder Scrolls because it's already making 'literally billions of dollars'

"What you're going to make by licensing the IP to this TV show is just peanuts."

The Fallout TV series is a bonafide hit, and Season 2, if anything, is even more highly regarded by both critics and fans than Season 1.

So, wouldn't it make sense for Bethesda to make lightning strike twice? People love Skyrim even more than Fallout, so shouldn't Bethesda try to turn The Elder Scrolls into a TV series, too?

Fallout, on the other hand, stands out because of its unusual premise and setting. "You look at Fallout, everything is special about it," Nesmith said. "There is nothing like the Fallout universe anywhere else in gaming. It’s very unique. That makes it easy to make a TV show and draw eyeballs as opposed to going into a fantasy world where I've got elves and people throwing spells around."

I think those are fair points, but there are other reasons to make a TV show. Like, I dunno, maybe the fans would really enjoy it? You know, those generations of diehard The Elder Scrolls fans who love Morrowind and Oblivion and Skyrim so much they're still playing them regularly? I have a feeling they'd be thrilled to see an adaptation of The Elder Scrolls on TV—or at least would enjoy picking it apart if they found it lacking.

