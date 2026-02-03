Bethesda veteran says less RPG complexity in the Elder Scrolls series is good, actually: 'We got rid of attributes in Skyrim and you know who complained? Almost nobody'

“I led the charge on that, to be frank.”

In a new interview with PressBoxPR, Bethesda veteran and Skyrim's lead designer Bruce Nesmith talks at length about his time at the studio. Among the topics Nesmith addresses is why it wouldn't make sense to switch to Unreal Engine, and how studio head Todd Howard is an inveterate fiddler, even if he "desperately" tries not to be.

Nesmith has some pretty firm beliefs about decisions that have been made about the hugely popular Elder Scrolls series over time, at least one of which had my esteemed colleague Joshua Wolens despairing (it's a lore thing). He's asked about the idea of lowering barriers to entry for new players within the series, and whether it's a trend he expects to see continue with The Elder Scrolls 6.

Hmm. I mean, as a philosophy fair enough… but I would not describe a single one of Bethesda's games as even approaching "interfaceless." If anything they seem interface-full. But Nesmith says it's not just about the menus.

Nesmith says that players after that more traditional RPG experience should, basically, look elsewhere: because Bethesda ain't going back on this stuff.

"If you look at Fallout, for example, and that's another Bethesda title of course, they are embracing old school RPG features with that, and that is intentional," says Nesmith. "That's by the same studio, by the way. We're not talking about a studio that has a bias. It's all about how each game should approach it."

Apparently this is a thematic choice: Bethesda's designers want everything about Fallout to feel a little old-school.

"In Fallout, they want you to have that retro feel because everything in Fallout has a retro feel. It's a world based on 1950s super science. The game rules do that as well. They're very old school RPG game rules where you get experience points and decide how to manage your character at that level.

"If you prefer those old school elements, there's a wealth of other games out there for you. For the players who want, they will find games for that. Bethesda as a studio can be the best at doing both with two different titles but a single game can't be trying to do both."

Nesmith gave the interview to promote his Loki Redeemed books, a trilogy of novels he's written. Elsewhere, he discusses his past work on The Elder Scrolls and Fallout, and speculates about where both series' could go next.

