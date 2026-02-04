'Bethesda's in the bad position of having expectations being so high they cannot be met': Skyrim design lead reckons it might be hard for The Elder Scrolls 6 to live up to the ever-increasing fervor
"Boy, do they have their work cut out for them."
Keep up to date with the most important stories and the best deals, as picked by the PC Gamer team.
You are now subscribed
Your newsletter sign-up was successful
Want to add more newsletters?
Every Friday
GamesRadar+
Your weekly update on everything you could ever want to know about the games you already love, games we know you're going to love in the near future, and tales from the communities that surround them.
Every Thursday
GTA 6 O'clock
Our special GTA 6 newsletter, with breaking news, insider info, and rumor analysis from the award-winning GTA 6 O'clock experts.
Every Friday
Knowledge
From the creators of Edge: A weekly videogame industry newsletter with analysis from expert writers, guidance from professionals, and insight into what's on the horizon.
Every Thursday
The Setup
Hardware nerds unite, sign up to our free tech newsletter for a weekly digest of the hottest new tech, the latest gadgets on the test bench, and much more.
Every Wednesday
Switch 2 Spotlight
Sign up to our new Switch 2 newsletter, where we bring you the latest talking points on Nintendo's new console each week, bring you up to date on the news, and recommend what games to play.
Every Saturday
The Watchlist
Subscribe for a weekly digest of the movie and TV news that matters, direct to your inbox. From first-look trailers, interviews, reviews and explainers, we've got you covered.
Once a month
SFX
Get sneak previews, exclusive competitions and details of special events each month!
Having a very big game that everyone loves feels like a blursed position to be in. On the one hand, cool! You made something and everyone likes it and thinks very fondly of it. On the other hand, oh no. Everyone likes this thing you made and now expect that level of greatness again and again. Forever and ever until… I dunno, one of you dies or retires, or something.
It certainly doesn't help when so much time passes between the cool thing you made and the Next Big Thing that nostalgia starts to muddy those fond memories, making them even stronger and thus propping those expectations for the Next Big Thing just a little higher. I'm sure it's a position that Bethesda is in right now in the midst of development on The Elder Scrolls 6, a game we still know absolutely nothing about almost eight years after its big announcement at E3 in 2018.
Skyrim lead designer and former Bethesda developer Bruce Nesmith reckons expectations for that game have become such a beast that they can likely never be reasonably met. "I am very fond of a phrase called the game of expectations, and I've been trotting the game of expectations out for well over a decade" he said in an interview with PressBoxPR. "Bethesda's in the bad position of having expectations being so high they cannot be met."
In what is perhaps not the best example—but probably the most relevant—Nesmith references Starfield's rather flat reception. "Let's assume that a new studio had put out Starfield," he said. "I suspect it would be talked about like the second coming. But because it was released by Bethesda, the expectations were so much higher that it was seen differently. Starfield is a good game. It's a very good game. It's just not the game that people expected it to be."
I don't particularly agree with Nesmith's assumption that a smaller studio releasing a Starfield would have been treated as a sensation, though of course it would have been impressive to see a developer with far fewer resources than Bethesda putting out something that is quite technically impressive.
And while I do agree that high expectations of Bethesda did go towards muddying its reception, I think it's perfectly reasonable to expect more from a developer that has garnered a reputation for its excellent worldbuilding.
But back to The Elder Scrolls 6: Nesmith thinks Bethesda at least has a better chance at making fans happy. "They have that same problem [as Starfield] but they also have the advantage of having done Elder Scrolls 5 and 4 and 3 and 2, to where I think they've got a good shot at meeting expectations.
Keep up to date with the most important stories and the best deals, as picked by the PC Gamer team.
"After Oblivion, there were very sky-high expectations and Skyrim met them and exceeded them. After Fallout 3, there were very high expectations for Fallout 4, and the studio met them. So the potential is definitely there, but … Boy, do they have their work cut out for them."
Mollie spent her early childhood deeply invested in games like Killer Instinct, Toontown and Audition Online, which continue to form the pillars of her personality today. She joined PC Gamer in 2020 as a news writer and now lends her expertise to write a wealth of features, guides and reviews with a dash of chaos. She can often be found causing mischief in Final Fantasy 14, using those experiences to write neat things about her favourite MMO. When she's not staring at her bunny girl she can be found sweating out rhythm games, pretending to be good at fighting games or spending far too much money at her local arcade.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.