Looks like we won't be getting our hands on a Horizon OS-powered VR headset made by Asus, Lenovo, or any other manufacturer for that matter. Meta has killed the program that was to see it all happen.

"We have paused the program to focus on building the world-class first-party hardware and software needed to advance the VR market", a Meta spokesperson said to Road To VR.

"We’re committed to this for the long term and will revisit opportunities for 3rd-party device partnerships as the category evolves."

In April, 2024, Meta said it was allowing third-party manufacturers to take advantage of the operating system used on its Quest headsets, called Horizon OS. This would allow these companies to take advantage of the storefront, software, and support in use across the Quest 3 and Quest 3S.

Altogether, it was largely seen at the time to be a good move. More options, more flexibility, and almost certainly a more powerful VR headset for gaming. In fact, Asus had already signed on as an early adopter and was said to be working on an ROG-branded headset that would be focused on gaming performance. Asus co-CEO, S.Y Hsu, said at the time that it would build "the gaming headset of the next generation."

Lenovo was also said to be signed up to the program with a far less exciting productivity-first design. As I said at the time, "yuck", but each to their own.

However, it's not to be. At least not right now. From the sounds of things, Meta is keen to keep its VR division solely under its own control. Its reasoning is more or less 'because that's in the interests of VR', but I'm not sure I agree with that assessment. Maybe Meta is cautious of handing over the keys to Horizon OS while Google's Android XR is on the prowl. Or perhaps Meta is scared of the Steam Frame and pumping money into third-party headsets that could end up running SteamOS in future.

It's a shame that the program won't go ahead, though. I was keen to get my hands on a high-end ROG Quest-a-like. Jam Horizon OS, and all the games and apps that go with it, onto a headset powered by the latest Snapdragon chip and a gorgeous screen, like a micro-OLED, and you have a pretty attractive combination. Alas, it wasn't to be.

Ah well, the Steam Frame is nearly here—and I've used it—I'll pin all my hopes and dreams on that instead.