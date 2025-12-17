Meta puts third-party VR headsets using Horizon OS on indefinite pause 'to focus on building the world-class first-party hardware and software needed to advance the VR market'

There goes that, then.

Looks like we won't be getting our hands on a Horizon OS-powered VR headset made by Asus, Lenovo, or any other manufacturer for that matter. Meta has killed the program that was to see it all happen.

"We have paused the program to focus on building the world-class first-party hardware and software needed to advance the VR market", a Meta spokesperson said to Road To VR.

"We’re committed to this for the long term and will revisit opportunities for 3rd-party device partnerships as the category evolves."

Ah well, the Steam Frame is nearly here—and I've used it—I'll pin all my hopes and dreams on that instead.

