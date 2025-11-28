While Catan didn't begin it all, this legendary board game did usher the Eurogame genre into popular attention, helping it spread its economical tendrils all across the world at large. Today, it's still dominating board game shelves with its familiar red sunset. This deal on Catan's recent 6th edition just goes to show that there's still a demand for classic board games, especially if they're coming in at better than half price.

Usually sitting at around the $50 price tag, with our price matching software indicating the odd (but multi-day) spike up to the $55–$57 mark, spotting Catan 6th Edition for just $25 at Amazon is a godsend for fans that are looking to nab the newest refresh.

That's especially true when the last proper discounts we saw were closer to $35 and $40 back in September and early November, respectively. Sure it's a fair discount… but, if you really want to brag to your board game pals, now's the time to buy Catan while it's 55% off.

Catan is one of those games that requires a pretty specific number of players.

Three or four of your pals will take the role of settlers looking to start a new life on the isle of Catan. Their goal is to grow their colony, forming strategies around how to most efficiently gain resources and expand in order to win. It's a tried and tested model for a Eurogame, one that allows for all kind of playstyles, from turtling up and ignoring everyone, to forming diplomatic alliances and indulging in inter-colony trade.

It's an easy-to-learn, hard-to-master board game that's well worth your time regardless of your level prowess in the boardgame community; a newbie to the genre has as much chance of winning as a veteran, thanks to some clever balancing from the designer.

This edition even comes along with some lovely refreshed artwork, larger components, and much more visually centered rulebook with better illustrations to help new players understand what's what.