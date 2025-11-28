This family-friendly classic for the casual and hyper-logistical board gamer alike is better than half price for Black Friday
Catan, the grandaddy of Euro-style board games just saw a huge discount
Better than half price for the newest edition of this absolute classic is a steal, and if you've not got Catan in your collection already, what are you even doing telling people you're a board gamer, honestly? This version just saw an artwork refresh, but the main loop remains the same: gather resources, develop your settlement, and try to earn the most points. It's a great game for both experienced board gamers and newbies, as I laid out in my Gamesradar review.
Key specs: 3–4 players | 60-120 mins
Price check: Miniature Market $54.99
While Catan didn't begin it all, this legendary board game did usher the Eurogame genre into popular attention, helping it spread its economical tendrils all across the world at large. Today, it's still dominating board game shelves with its familiar red sunset. This deal on Catan's recent 6th edition just goes to show that there's still a demand for classic board games, especially if they're coming in at better than half price.
Usually sitting at around the $50 price tag, with our price matching software indicating the odd (but multi-day) spike up to the $55–$57 mark, spotting Catan 6th Edition for just $25 at Amazon is a godsend for fans that are looking to nab the newest refresh.
- We're curating all the Black Friday PC gaming deals right here
That's especially true when the last proper discounts we saw were closer to $35 and $40 back in September and early November, respectively. Sure it's a fair discount… but, if you really want to brag to your board game pals, now's the time to buy Catan while it's 55% off.
Catan is one of those games that requires a pretty specific number of players.
Three or four of your pals will take the role of settlers looking to start a new life on the isle of Catan. Their goal is to grow their colony, forming strategies around how to most efficiently gain resources and expand in order to win. It's a tried and tested model for a Eurogame, one that allows for all kind of playstyles, from turtling up and ignoring everyone, to forming diplomatic alliances and indulging in inter-colony trade.
It's an easy-to-learn, hard-to-master board game that's well worth your time regardless of your level prowess in the boardgame community; a newbie to the genre has as much chance of winning as a veteran, thanks to some clever balancing from the designer.
This edition even comes along with some lovely refreshed artwork, larger components, and much more visually centered rulebook with better illustrations to help new players understand what's what.
👉Check out all of Amazon's board game deals here👈
1. Best gaming chair: Secretlab Titan Evo
2. Best gaming desk: Secretlab Magnus Pro XL
3. Best gaming headset: Razer BlackShark V3
4. Best gaming keyboard: Asus ROG Strix Scope II 96 Wireless
5. Best gaming mouse: Razer DeathAdder V4 Pro
6. Best PC controller: GameSir G7 Pro
7. Best steering wheel: Logitech G Pro Racing Wheel
8. Best microphone: Shure MV6 USB Gaming Microphone
9. Best webcam: Elgato Facecam MK.2
Keep up to date with the most important stories and the best deals, as picked by the PC Gamer team.
Having been obsessed with game mechanics, computers and graphics for three decades, Katie took Game Art and Design up to Masters level at uni and has been writing about digital games, tabletop games and gaming technology for over five years since. She can be found facilitating board game design workshops and optimising everything in her path.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.