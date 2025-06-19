Believe it or not Death Stranding is getting another movie, screenwriter puffs on the Kojima pipe and says he can't wait to 'birth new stories into this fertile, mind-bending universe'

Kojima Productions and Line Mileage have announced (yet another) Death Stranding movie is in the works (thanks, GIBiz). Line Mileage is an animation studio and will be creating a film set in the Death Stranding universe, which is not going to be an adaptation of the first game but an original story bouncing off some of the ideas.

Screenwriter Aaron Guzikowski is penning the film, and is best-known as the creator of the HBO Max sci-fi series Raised By Wolves,

"I love the world of Death Stranding, it's so creatively freeing, so beautifully dark and yet hopeful," said Guzikowski. "I'm so excited and honored that Hideo Kojima, whose work I've long admired, has invited me to dwell within his creation, to birth new stories into this fertile, mind-bending universe."

Line Mileage is a relatively new studio, though it boasts talent that's worked on the likes of Netflix's Castlevania, Blood of Zeus, and Tomb Raider. The movie will apparently be targeted at mature audiences and Line Mileage CCO Daniel Dominguez is positively gushing about it.

"As an avid gamer I can say, unequivocally, Death Stranding is the most cinematic, thought-provoking videogame I have ever played,” said Dominguez. "Playing it gave me the same emotional rush, visceral punch, and intellectual pleasure I had the first time I watched Blade Runner, or Ghost in the Shell. Adapting it into a form it so naturally evokes is an honor. And for Aaron Guzikowski to lend his talents, whose authorial mind and creative energy humble me… needless to say, this project is a dream come true."

Get a room. For his part Kojima has shared an article about the news but has yet to comment. In a recent interview with Japanese Vogue he did, however, mention an upcoming anime adaptation alongside his desire to explore new ways of telling stories, because "I want to pursue the expressive potential of cinema."

This animated movie has no connection to the Kojima Productions collaboration with A24, which is creating a live action Death Stranding movie with director Michael Sarnoski (the guy behind Pig). Amusingly enough, PlayStation recently attempted to recap the plot of Death Stranding in six minutes, an effort that was both charming and completely doomed.

Death Stranding 2: On the Beach launches in exactly one week on PlayStation 5, and hopefully we'll find out when it's coming to PC soon enough. The good news? Kojima's own staff worry it's all "a little Metal Gear-ish," which to me sounds like a very good thing indeed.