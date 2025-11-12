SanDisk has launched the world's teeny-tiniest 1 TB USB-C drive, which looks to be one sneeze away from total oblivion

I'm not the only one that constantly loses USB drives, right?

The SanDisk Extreme Fit USB-C flash drive plugged into a laptop USB port
(Image credit: SanDisk)

SanDisk has announced the world's smallest 1 TB USB Type-C drive, a title I can only assume comes with a tiny plaque and similarly-sized bottle of champagne. The SanDisk Extreme Fit USB-C flash drive looks to be a real tiddler of a USB device, so much so that SanDisk says you can leave it in the side of your laptop for "everyday use and travel."

I think you'll probably have to for safekeeping, as it looks small enough to be lost the second you pull it from the box. It's also not the fastest drive in the world, given its 400 MB/s top read speed for the 128 GB to 1 TB versions, but it's still a fair bit quicker than your average USB stick.

That'd potentially be something of an expensive mistake, as the 1 TB version has been priced at $110, which is a fair bit to pay for that kind of capacity. Still, the smaller versions are much cheaper, with the 64 GB model coming in at a pocketbook-friendly $15.

No matter the price, I've got such a track record of losing USB devices, it's probably best to keep these little beasties away from me entirely. I've got a cold at the moment, and I reckon I might sneeze one into a cup of coffee at a moment's notice. Anyone got some Kleenex?

Andy Edser
Andy Edser
Hardware Writer

Andy built his first gaming PC at the tender age of 12, when IDE cables were a thing and high resolution wasn't—and he hasn't stopped since. Now working as a hardware writer for PC Gamer, Andy spends his time jumping around the world attending product launches and trade shows, all the while reviewing every bit of PC gaming hardware he can get his hands on. You name it, if it's interesting hardware he'll write words about it, with opinions and everything.

