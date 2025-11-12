SanDisk has announced the world's smallest 1 TB USB Type-C drive, a title I can only assume comes with a tiny plaque and similarly-sized bottle of champagne. The SanDisk Extreme Fit USB-C flash drive looks to be a real tiddler of a USB device, so much so that SanDisk says you can leave it in the side of your laptop for "everyday use and travel."

I think you'll probably have to for safekeeping, as it looks small enough to be lost the second you pull it from the box. It's also not the fastest drive in the world, given its 400 MB/s top read speed for the 128 GB to 1 TB versions, but it's still a fair bit quicker than your average USB stick.

Yes, it comes in a variety of capacities, although interestingly SanDisk is claiming the world's smallest crown for the 1 TB variant specifically. I can only presume that somewhere out there exists a low capacity drive no bigger than a USB Type-C connector itself, greedily holding on to the "smallest USB Type-C drive that isn't 1 TB" title.

Anyway, something that strikes me about the overall design is how it sits slightly proudly over the top of a laptop bottom deck in the product photos.

That's a much more resilient design than most USB sticks, which usually stand a fair way out from the port and always feel one leg movement away from snapping at the connector joint. Still, it does look like you could knock it out fairly easily with a sideways hand swipe, although that's pure speculation on my part.

(Image credit: SanDisk)

That'd potentially be something of an expensive mistake, as the 1 TB version has been priced at $110, which is a fair bit to pay for that kind of capacity. Still, the smaller versions are much cheaper, with the 64 GB model coming in at a pocketbook-friendly $15.

No matter the price, I've got such a track record of losing USB devices, it's probably best to keep these little beasties away from me entirely. I've got a cold at the moment, and I reckon I might sneeze one into a cup of coffee at a moment's notice. Anyone got some Kleenex?