I like this 2 TB gaming SSD so much that I have six of them in my rigs and thanks to this $139 Black Friday deal, you can too
I'm too poor to do a full Victor Kiam, though.
One of the best PCIe 4.0 offers in terms of performance (check out our review). That makes it a great fit for a boot drive with space to spare for your game library but while it's super fast and reliable, prices are really volatile.
Key specs: NVMe | PCIe 4.0 | 7,300 MB/s read | 6,600 MB/s write
Price check: Newegg $169.99 | Best Buy $199.99
I don't think I need to say too much about the WD_Black SN850X. After all, it was our top choice for the best gaming SSD for a long time, until the WD_Black SN7100 came out. But what I can say is that I can certainly vouch for it, as I have six of them in my collection of gaming, work, and test devices.
With four 2 TB SN850Xs in my main rig (one apiece for the operating system, games, big apps, and documents), plus one more in my PS5, and an additional 1 TB drive that I use in test systems, I feel a bit like Victor Kiam at times; I like them so much I bought... well lots of them. The reason why is simple: they're fast, reliable, and barely break a sweat doing all their solid state stuff.
Whether it's streaming assets in games, encoding 4K videos, or juggling a mountain of files for an Unreal Engine build, my WD_Black SN850X drives do everything I've asked of them and readily take on more afterwards.
The only thing that's always been a downside is the price tag, as it's often hugely overpriced. Well, thanks to Black Friday, you can bag a 2 TB version for just $139 at Walmart. There are cheaper SSDs on the market, and there are faster ones, but I've yet to find anything that's as good as the SN850X.
Okay, you can stop glaring at me now Mr. WD_Black SN7100...
