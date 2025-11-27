I like this 2 TB gaming SSD so much that I have six of them in my rigs and thanks to this $139 Black Friday deal, you can too

News
By published

I'm too poor to do a full Victor Kiam, though.

An image of a WD_Black SN850X NVMe SSD against a colorful background, with a set of Black Friday and PC Gamer logos on the sides
(Image credit: SanDisk/Western Digital)
WD Black SN850X | 2 TB
Save $28
WD Black SN850X | 2 TB: was $167 now $139 at Walmart

One of the best PCIe 4.0 offers in terms of performance (check out our review). That makes it a great fit for a boot drive with space to spare for your game library but while it's super fast and reliable, prices are really volatile.

Key specs: NVMe | PCIe 4.0 | 7,300 MB/s read | 6,600 MB/s write

Price check: Newegg $169.99 | Best Buy $199.99

View Deal

I don't think I need to say too much about the WD_Black SN850X. After all, it was our top choice for the best gaming SSD for a long time, until the WD_Black SN7100 came out. But what I can say is that I can certainly vouch for it, as I have six of them in my collection of gaming, work, and test devices.

Whether it's streaming assets in games, encoding 4K videos, or juggling a mountain of files for an Unreal Engine build, my WD_Black SN850X drives do everything I've asked of them and readily take on more afterwards.

The only thing that's always been a downside is the price tag, as it's often hugely overpriced. Well, thanks to Black Friday, you can bag a 2 TB version for just $139 at Walmart. There are cheaper SSDs on the market, and there are faster ones, but I've yet to find anything that's as good as the SN850X.

Okay, you can stop glaring at me now Mr. WD_Black SN7100...

👉Check out all of Walmart's Black Friday SSD deals👈

WD_Black SN7100 SSD
Best SSD for gaming 2025

1. Best overall:
WD_Black SN7100

2. Best budget:
Biwin Black Opal NV7400

3. Best PCIe 5.0:
WD_Black SN8100

4. Best budget PCIe 5.0:
Crucial P510

5. Best 4 TB:
TeamGroup MP44

6. Best 8 TB:
WD_Black SN850X

7. Best M.2 2230:
Lexar Play 2230

8. Best for PS5:
Silicon Power XS70


👉Check out our full SSD for gaming guide👈

Nick Evanson
Nick Evanson
Hardware Writer

Nick, gaming, and computers all first met in the early 1980s. After leaving university, he became a physics and IT teacher and started writing about tech in the late 1990s. That resulted in him working with MadOnion to write the help files for 3DMark and PCMark. After a short stint working at Beyond3D.com, Nick joined Futuremark (MadOnion rebranded) full-time, as editor-in-chief for its PC gaming section, YouGamers. After the site shutdown, he became an engineering and computing lecturer for many years, but missed the writing bug. Cue four years at TechSpot.com covering everything and anything to do with tech and PCs. He freely admits to being far too obsessed with GPUs and open-world grindy RPGs, but who isn't these days?

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.