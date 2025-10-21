AMD's dual V-Cache uber CPU gets a (rumoured) name and a high-clocked single-die cousin: Give it up for the Ryzen 9 9950X3D2 and Ryzen 7 9850X3D

That AMD is planning a dual-die Ryzen CPU with added 3D V-Cache goodness on not just one but both CPU core tiles has been rumoured for some time. But now we have apparent further details of the chip, including naming and claimed clockspeeds. Oh, and there's an updated and higher-clocked single-die V-Cache Ryzen chip, too, to sit above the existing Ryzen 7 9800X3D.

According to X leaker chi11eddog, up front and centre we have the AMD Ryzen 9 9950X3D2, a 200 W, 16 core, 32 thread beast of a CPU. In really simple terms, it's similar to the the existing Ryzen 9 9950X3D. But as the rather ungainly "2" tacked onto the end of the model name implies, it gets another slab of 3D V-Cache added to the second CPU tile, otherwise known in AMD parlance as a CCD or Core Complex Die. The 9950X3D only has V-Cache on one tile.

New Ryzen coming... 🧐🧐🧐Ryzen 9 9950X3D2 - 200W, 16C32T, 192MB L3 cache, 5.6GHz/4.3GHz.Ryzen 7 9850X3D - 120W, 8C16T, 96MB L3 cache, 5.6GHz/4.7GHz.October 21, 2025

The result will be fully 196 MB of L3 Cache memory. That's pretty nifty. But what about clock speeds? The leak claims the chip's maximum Boost clock is 5.6 GHz.

At first glance, that seems a little odd. After all, the 9950X3D is rated at 5.7 GHz. However, the assumption here is the the 9950X3D2's 5.6 GHz figure is for both CCDs. With the 9950X3D, only CCD1, the tile without the added V-Cache, runs at 5.7 GHz. CCD0 with the V-Cache runs slightly slower at 5.5 GHz.

More of an unambiguous improvement when it comes to clock speeds, at least according to this leak, is the Ryzen 9 9850X3D. It's also rated at 5.6 GHz maximum boost clock. But that is a fairly hefty 400 MHz uptick from the 5.2 GHz Ryzen 7 9800X3D.

In terms of all other specs, the 9850X3D looks to be a dead ringer for the 9800X3D. So that's eight cores, 16 threads, 96MB of L3 cache and a 120 W TDP. The 9850X3D, then, looks set to be the weapon of choice for gamers.

Will double the V-Cache mean a whole load more money? (Image credit: Future)

The appeal of the 9950X3D2 is a bit trickier. The extra eight cores won't be a guaranteed benefit for many games. Meanwhile, the cost of having V-Cache on both CPU tiles is likely to be punitive.

The biggest gaming news, reviews and hardware deals Keep up to date with the most important stories and the best deals, as picked by the PC Gamer team. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

"Such a processor would simply be too expensive and games would not benefit from a second CCD with 3D V-Cache to the same extent as the step from 32 to 96 MB L3 cache for one CCD," is what AMD itself said back in January when cross examined on the prospect of a Ryzen CPU with V-Cache on both CPU tiles.

The existing 9950X3D goes for about $680 in bare bones trim, currently. The dual V-Cache model would presumably add at least another $200. AMD might even position it as some kind of ultra high-spec halo model, at which point a nice round number like $999 for the fully boxed retailed version might get the marketing bods excited. If that's the case, it'll be a pretty terrible value proposition.

The 9800X3D, meanwhile, is currently a $460 chip or $555 for the fully boxed retail item. The 9850X3D is just a clockspeed bump, so here's hoping AMD doesn't crank up the price on that one too much.