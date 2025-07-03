Hyte's iconic new Wing Gundam Zero case is going to grab your eyeballs first, but it's these fresh-looking keycaps I really want

If you care about mecha, '90s anime, or just anime in general, there's a good chance you've thought about getting yourself a Gundam figurine. Well, case and accessory manufacturer Hyte may just allow you to take out two highly mechanical birds with one stone, thanks to its new Gundam collaboration.

First up is a version of Hyte's Y70 Touch Infinite case with XXXG-00W0, otherwise known as Wing Gundam Zero, plastered all over it. A white build, with yellow inlays, the glass on the right has the Gundam itself, alongside a smaller logo with the Gundam and pilot Heero Yuy.

The Touch Infinite cases have a 14.9-inch IPS touchscreen, and this one has Wing Gundam Zero's head on it, though you will be able to change that once you get your PC booted up. The Wing Gundam Zero Y70 Touch Infinite case will set you back $500, which is $60 more than the standard Touch Infinite.

As well as this case, there is a new Gundam Wing deskpad ($30), wall scroll ($35), and keycap set ($110). The keycap set is my absolute favourite of the bunch, with Wing Gundam Zero forming a blue presence on the keycaps while Gundam Epyon represents black keys on the left and right sides of the board.

My only complaint really is the big Mobile Suit Gundam W logo plastered on the keycap. I think this form of design, especially one as sleek as the Hyte crossover, looks a tad nicer without overt branding.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Hyte / Bandai Namco) (Image credit: Hyte / Bandai Namco) (Image credit: Hyte / Bandai Namco)

If you happen to be learning Japanese, the new Gundam keycaps are in both English and Japanese, which not only looks neat but can serve a purpose. There are 152 keycaps here, and Hyte tells us they are "compatible with most ANSI and UK ISO keyboards". They are now all available for preorder.

Like the Persona-themed Hyte PC case from earlier this year, it is a bit more expensive than the standard version of each accessory, but the Persona version came with a bundle to make it all a bit cheaper. One can hope we'll see the same for the Gundam crossover in the future.

If you aren't quite swayed by this case, but fancy showing your weeb credentials to the world, Hyte currently has multiple Persona cases, a Methaphor: ReFantazio Y70 case, a handful of MiHoYo accessories, and even one for VTuber Hoshimachi Suisei. Weebs have been eating real good recently, assuming it's a diet made up of PC cases and tasty, tasty keycaps.