Hyte has announced another Persona-themed gaming PC case, and as a Persona die-hard, even I think it's a bit much

PC case and accessory manufacturer Hyte ran a limited run of Persona 3 Reload cases last year which promptly sold out on the official site (though you can still pick them up from retailers). Now a year later, a follow-up Persona 3 Reload Y70 case has just been announced. As expected, its aesthetic is pretty loud, but there's some gold in among the Persona collaboration even for a more understated gamer like myself.

Announced in a short video, the main focus of Hyte's new Persona 3 Reload collaboration is its Y70 case, a $270 beast with all the main cast plastered onto the side of it. To match this, antagonists STREGA sit along the front of the PC, where spooky tower Tartarus sits in between STREGA and our protagonists. It has a distinctly darker theme than the main-character-focused aesthetic of last year's Y60 case, though last year's bundle came with an Arcana card and carrying tin.

The new Y70 case is tied together by a sickly green, with a clock on the opposite side of the PC. It's certainly a striking aesthetic, though perhaps too over the top for a build I would primarily display behind my monitors. It's also $50 more than the traditional Y70 case, which already looks phenomenal in Snow White, Strawberry Milk, and Panda colours (to name a few).

However, I may be in the minority with my opinion here as Hyte has a whole range of over-the-top builds that fans absolutely adore, like its $280 Y40 Watson Amelia bundle or $300 Y70 Honkai Star Rail Silver Wolf bundle.

The 770 is a very large case, intended to hold plenty of cooling solutions or a big graphics card. If you've been lucky enough to get your hands on an Nvidia RTX 5090 or RTX 5080, a case like this (with the right accessories) could keep it all cool.

Hyte also announced a pretty blue Person 3 Reload Protagonist 4 desk pad, and Persona 3 Reload Aigis desk pad, for $30 each. However, my absolute favourite Hyte Persona 3 Reload collaboration is the $75 keycap set that launched last year. Taking the light blue aesthetic of the game, it has a logo on the space bar, a sequence of symbols from the game down the bottom left and an outline of Tartarus over the right side of the keyboard. It plays into the imagery of the game well, without becoming entirely illegible. It is quite expensive but it's the most I've been tempted by Hyte's Reload collaboration.

If you like the new case, or just fancy a good chance to signal how dedicated you are as a Persona 3 Reload fan, the new Y70 Persona 3 Reload collaboration case is available right now. It may not be to my tastes but I imagine it'll look pretty cool in front of the red glow of some RGB lights.