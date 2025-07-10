My favorite crystal clear keyboard is cheaper than ever with even more color options and sizes than back when I bought it

KiiBoom Phantom 98 Clear Keyboard | Hot Swappable | Bluetooth/2.4GHz / USB Type-C | $219.99 $175.99 at Amazon (save $44) It's pricey, but the KiiBoom Phantom 98 looks, feels, and sounds like a premium board. The clear acrylic keys and casing are totally transparent, not opaque like similar clear boards, and allow the plate and switches to show through. Assuming you're not looking for a silent board, the Phantom's punchy, deep acoustics are satisfying whether you're gaming or typing long essays. And while I do prefer the softer look, note that the RGBs are a bit dim and may not satisfy someone looking for a light show.

I started my hunt for a cute, clear keyboard ages ago and went through a couple before landing on one from KiiBoom. While other boards forced me to choose between something that satisfied the look I wanted or something that actually felt good to use, the Phantom 98 was the first to check every box.

When we're talking keebs, I'm a bit picky. I've used plenty of good, cheap boards in my time, but there's a sea of shoddy plastic out there being sold at premium price points. I was skeptical, but I bought KiiBoom's blue Phantom 98 over a year ago for $220. It's not one of the colors featured in the deal above, but it's the same model. Regardless of color preference, I can attest to how good this thing feels and sounds.

In terms of both the look and performance, the clear acrylic keys are probably some of my favorites on any board. They're thick, just weighty enough, and KiiBoom's linear crystal switches make deep, satisfying clicky sounds while I'm typing away at work. I don't like most keyboards that aim to eliminate all audible feedback, but I don't want to be the person in Discord everyone can hear typing, either. It's a nice soft sound somewhere in the middle, even if I'm frantically keyboard-smashing my way through a game.

I've used the 2.4GHz wireless connection on occasion without any issues, but I mostly keep every keyboard I own plugged in. Not out of problems with the board, mind you. I've never had issues with connectivity or input. I'm just prone to forgetting to charge a dying battery until I'm mid-Final Fantasy XIV raid or a ranked game in League of Legends.

My only real complaint is over some of the fuss I've had on and off with the left shift sticking (despite popping out the switch and giving it a good cleaning). The keycaps fit pretty snug on the switches, too, so you'll have to be careful if you don't want to pull out both. It's fine if you do, but I hate fiddling with lining up those switch pins on any keyboard.

If you're looking to upgrade, I'd say the KiiBoom Phantom is absolutely worth it at a $44 discount. It's one of the few larger and pricier keyboards I've really enjoyed, so much so that I'm even eyeing the Phantom 68 for a smaller, 65% alternative.