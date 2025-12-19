It's an older node, sir, but it checks out: Samsung appears to have scooped a deal with Intel to make its next generation of motherboard chipsets in its 8 nm fabs

Ultra-tiny, cutting-edge processes aren't needed for platform controllers.

Samsung Hwaseon S3 and S4 manufacturing plants
(Image credit: Samsung)

When it comes to the latest CPUs and GPUs, we all know that they need to be made on the most complex and expensive process nodes, in order to pack in billions of transistors into the die. However, not all chips need to be fabricated this way, which is why Intel is only just making the transition to 8 nm for its motherboard chipsets. More importantly, though, it seems that it won't be the US chip giant that will be making them, but Samsung instead.

That's according to a news report by The Korean Economic Daily, aka Hankyung (via Tom's Hardware). Sources within the industry have told the publication that Samsung is "on the verge of securing an order for Intel's 8 nm chips." It's not talking about the company's CPUs or GPUs, though, but rather its PCHs or platform controller hubs.

Asrock Z790 Taichi Lite lower half

Motherboard PCHs are nearly always hidden under a little heatsink. (Image credit: Future)

The obvious question to ask here is which PCHs Intel plans on being made at Samsung? It's unlikely to be anything current, and given that the forthcoming Panther Lake and Wildcat Lake mobile processors don't require a PCH (as that stuff is integrated into the chip itself), it all points to Intel's next generation of desktop CPUs: Nova Lake.

All the rumours for that processor point to it being huge, with many more PCIe lanes than in Arrow Lake, so a more capable PCH is certainly going to be needed. With Nova Lake expected to appear at some point in 2026, Samsung will obviously need to have production of the PCHs in full swing well before the processors arrive.

The Korean Economic Daily claims that this is already well in hand, so at least that side of the chip package should be sorted, even if the rest isn't up to speed just yet. Mind you, if you're an Intel fan right to the very marrow of your bones, with an Intel CPU, GPU, and motherboard, you might be slightly disappointed that one tiny part of the whole caboodle won't be pure Team Blue.

Nick Evanson
Nick Evanson
Hardware Writer

Nick, gaming, and computers all first met in the early 1980s. After leaving university, he became a physics and IT teacher and started writing about tech in the late 1990s. That resulted in him working with MadOnion to write the help files for 3DMark and PCMark. After a short stint working at Beyond3D.com, Nick joined Futuremark (MadOnion rebranded) full-time, as editor-in-chief for its PC gaming section, YouGamers. After the site shutdown, he became an engineering and computing lecturer for many years, but missed the writing bug. Cue four years at TechSpot.com covering everything and anything to do with tech and PCs. He freely admits to being far too obsessed with GPUs and open-world grindy RPGs, but who isn't these days?

