Framework 'held off as long as we could' but just cranked up prices of its Desktops and Mainboards

By published

32 GB and 64 GB models only up a little, 128 GB option now very spendy.

Framework Desktop PC
Framework, our favourite maker of modular laptops, has announced the inevitable. It is ramping up prices for its Desktop and Mainboard offerings. When the company increased prices for laptop memory late last year, it managed not to crank up Desktop and Mainboard prices. But no longer.

In an updated blog post, Framework says that memory prices from its suppliers "continue to increase rapidly". Apparently, 128 Gbit chips have been hit hardest by the price spikes. And it's those chips that go into 128 GB configurations. And thus it's the 128 GB option that's been hit hardest.

Framework 16 with new Nvidia graphics module and AMD mainboard

Back in December, of course, Framework announced a 50% hike in memory prices for its laptops. Currently, when you order a Framework 13 you're looking at $160 for 16 GB in 2x 8 GB format and $320 for 32 GB, again in dual-channel config.

Framework also called out Dell and Apple for gouging customers on memory around the same time, but did at least signal that it, too, would have to increase prices eventually.

Just to add an ominous suffix to the whole affair, Framework does not think the outlook regarding the ongoing RAMpocalypse looks terribly rosy. "The memory outlook as we enter 2026 continues to get worse. From what we learned in meetings throughout the week at CES with suppliers, distributors, and partners, it’s clear that this is going to be a challenging year and possibly even years for consumers," the company said.

