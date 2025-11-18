Cloudflare goes down, but a fix is in and ChatGPT and X are back online again

This is just weeks after the AWS outage.

News
By Contributions from last updated
CHONGQING, CHINA - JULY 29: In this photo illustration, a person holds a smartphone displaying the logo of Cloudflare Inc. (NYSE: NET), an American web infrastructure and website security company, with the company&#039;s cloud logo visible in the background, on July 29, 2025 in Chongqing, China. (Photo illustration by Cheng Xin/Getty Images)

If you've tried logging into social media or want to write a quick review of the movie you've just watched, there's a good chance you've run into an error message. That's because internet cybersecurity and network company Cloudflare has gone down.

Cloudflare clarifies on the Cloudflare system status website that "The issue has been identified and a fix is being implemented", though it will be some time until we hear why this happened (assuming we ever will).

Refresh

Now that things appear to have resolved, Cloudflare has told TechRadar:

Cloudflare's latest update to the system status website reports it is currently monitoring the situation for further issues, after an earlier update reported on a fix being rolled out. That means we should hope to see Cloudflare services coming back online.

Ah, we were so close. While some sites are back online, such as ChatGPT and X, with Copilot back online, too, there are still some reports of dashboard issues.

  • Update - Some customers may be still experiencing issues logging into or using the Cloudflare dashboard. We are working on a fix to resolve this, and continuing to monitor for any further issues.
    Nov 18, 2025 - 14:57 UTC
  • Monitoring - A fix has been implemented and we believe the incident is now resolved. We are continuing to monitor for errors to ensure all services are back to normal.
    Nov 18, 2025 - 14:42 UTC

Cloudflare's latest update as of 14.34 UTC states that, "We've deployed a change which has restored dashboard services. We are still working to remediate broad application services impact."

OpenAI Status

(Image credit: Future)

Both ChatGPT and therefore Windows Copilot are having issues right now, with Cloudflare surely the issue at its heart. For its part OpenAI's status page notes that, "We're currently experiencing issues."

ChatGPT and Copilot unresponsive

(Image credit: Future)

As you might be able to guess from, well, anything happening on the internet, the Cloudflare subreddit has just erupted in memes and jokes at the internet companies' expense.

First day working at Cloudflare. Gonna do some network updates, hope everything goes well 🙏 from r/CloudFlare

Cloudflare has just updated its system status website to reiterate the last message. Naturally, this means the outage has not yet been fixed yet.

In a statement given to our friends over at TechRadar, Cloudflare has stated:

As of 13:35 UTC / 5:35 PT, Cloudflare says it is "continuing working on restoring service for application services customers."

Just last month, Amazon's server went down for 15 hours. In this case, that appears to be all down to a single software bug, but we don't actually know what caused Cloudflare's issue.

Cloudflare doesn't publicly announce its customers, but the recent outage gives us a good idea of who they could be. Social media site X was taken down as Cloudflare was, and so too was Letterboxd, ChatGPT and Canva (this one also went down during the recent AWS outage). Notably, Down Detector, which is the site I use to know if a site is down, was ironically also taken down.

Even my local McDonald is broken lol from r/CloudFlare