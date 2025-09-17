'I'm disappointed with what I see' says Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang, amid reports that China has banned some of the country's biggest tech companies from buying its AI chips

According to a report from the Financial Times, China's internet regulator has banned some of the country's biggest tech firms from buying Nvidia's AI chips. The ban is said to specifically prevent certain Chinese companies from ordering and testing the RTX Pro 6000D, a product designed specifically for the Chinese market.

The Cyberspace Administration of China (CAC) handed out the ban to several companies, including TikTok owner ByteDance and Alibaba earlier this week, according to three of the FT's sources.

Speaking to reporters in London on Wednesday, Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang said that he expected to discuss the situation with US president Donald Trump during his state visit to the UK this week.

"We can only be in service of a market if the country wants us to be," he said. "I'm disappointed with what I see. But they have larger agendas to work out between China and the US, and I'm understanding of that. We are patient about it."

The ban looks to be the latest move in a long and sometimes-troubled relationship between Nvidia and China in regards to its AI GPU products, and comes mere weeks after the older H20 models were reportedly paused from production as a result of security concerns from the Chinese authorities.

(Image credit: Nvidia)

Earlier this month, reports indicated that Chinese tech firms (including ByteDance) were waiting to buy Nvidia's AI chips as export restrictions began to loosen, as a result of Nvidia applying for licenses to sell the powerful AI hardware in China. Nvidia's CFO, Collette Kress, spoke recently on the subject at a Goldman Sachs event, describing the holdup as a "little geopolitical situation that we need to work through between our two governments."

Prior to this, it was reported that China had told its data center operators to source more than 50% of their chips from domestic manufacturers. If The Financial Times sources are correct, this ban would represent a significant escalation in China's seemingly anti-US tech position, as the country seeks to distance itself from reliance on AI hardware from US companies.

Nvidia has seemed hopeful in recent months that the Chinese market would open up once more, despite a significant series of setbacks. However, this most recent development would indicate that, while the US government is now happy to open up the AI chip floodgates towards Chinese shores, China's administration is less than pleased about the prospect of some of its biggest domestic tech firms relying on US AI hardware.

And it must be said that, while Nvidia's hardware is widely regarded to be the most powerful for AI development and training, the release of the DeepSeek suite of models, a powerful open-source alternative to US AI competition, indicates that the country's homegrown-hardware is capable of keeping China in the AI fight without Nvidia's involvement.

Whatever the thinking behind this latest move, it seems that Nvidia's recent attempts to sell to the Chinese market have been beset by pitfalls at every step, and that ultimately, China's government has the last word on whether the sales go ahead at all.