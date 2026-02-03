Intel's Arc B770 gaming graphics card claimed to be dead and the reason is inevitably AI

News
By published

It's no longer possible to launch a sensibly priced 16 GB GPU.

Intel Arc B580 graphics card
(Image credit: Future)

Website XDA claims that the Intel Arc B770 graphics card is dead, a casualty of "financial viability." In other words, with memory chips now so expensive, launching a new 16 GB GPU at anything resembling a reasonable price isn't a goer.

Specifically, XDA says that Intel has "pulled the plug on the Arc B770 due to a lack of financial viability." The website goes on to explain that, "Intel no longer believes the project would be a worthwhile use of its resources. Considering the unprecedented rise in memory costs, and the added investments in validation, marketing, distribution, and driver maintenance, it's hard to disagree."

Nvidia RTX Pro 4500

Nvidia's RTX Pro 4500 costs around $2,500 (and no doubt rising) with 32 GB of memory, a price Intel can probably beat. (Image credit: Nvidia)

Take for, instance, the Nvidia RTX Pro 4500. That's based on the same GPU as an RTX 5080 gaming card, but costs about $2,500 with 32 GB of memory. Intel could come in at, say, $1,500 with the B70 Pro offering the same memory space for running local AI models, acceptable performance and a $1,000 saving.

Then there's the new deal between Intel and Nvidia to factor in, which will see the latter make iGPU dies to insert into Intel CPUs packages. That hardly bodes well for performance Intel Arc GPUs.

Still, if there is any hope at all for future Arc gaming cards, it's surely that B70 Pro card and any other professional GPUs Intel makes. If they're financially viable, if Intel can turn a profit out of those cards, maybe the numbers can be made to add up for future gaming cards based on essentially the same silicon. If it's big if, it's a huge ask, but here's hoping.

Asus RX 9070 Prime graphics card
Best graphics card 2026

1. Best overall: AMD Radeon RX 9070

2. Best value: AMD Radeon RX 9060 XT 16 GB

3. Best budget: Intel Arc B570

4. Best mid-range: Nvidia GeForce RTX 5070 Ti

5. Best high-end: Nvidia GeForce RTX 5090


👉Chec...

Jeremy Laird
Jeremy Laird
Hardware writer

Jeremy has been writing about technology and PCs since the 90nm Netburst era (Google it!) and enjoys nothing more than a serious dissertation on the finer points of monitor input lag and overshoot followed by a forensic examination of advanced lithography. Or maybe he just likes machines that go “ping!” He also has a thing for tennis and cars.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.