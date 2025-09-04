Tech firms in China are reportedly still patiently waiting to buy Nvidia's AI chips, even though the Chinese government would prefer they didn't

If you're aware of what Nvidia's H20 chips are, there's a good chance you're sick of hearing about Nvidia's H20 chips. Well, sorry to be the bearer of bad news, but we aren't done yet, as some Chinese firms are reportedly still waiting on their preorders.

As reported by Reuters, and citing "four people with knowledge of procurement discussions", Chinese firms like ByteDance (the owner of TikTok and Pico) are waiting on Nvidia's AI chips. They reportedly ordered them after the US government allowed the sale of the chip in China back in July.

The H20 chip is effectively a downgraded version of the top-of-the-line H100 GPU, which is mostly used to power AI workloads within beastly servers.

Reuters notes that, according to those it spoke to, these same Chinese firms are keeping a close eye on Nvidia in the hopes of procuring its next AI chip, code-named B301. This is reportedly being developed on Blackwell architecture (the same architecture in the RTX 50-series).

Also according to Reuters, three sources have stated that Nvidia's chips are currently performing better than domestic alternatives. This same report claims that Nvidia had somewhere between 600,000 to 700,000 H20 chips and has asked TSMC to step up production in July. However, that doesn't paint the full picture.

Here's a very quick timeline of the Nvidia H20 chip in recent months:

China's distrust of H20 chips seemed in part linked to the fact that some US politicians were arguing to add backdoors into Nvidia's tech. Nvidia did state 'There is no such thing as a good secret backdoor' and denied such a technology being in its devices, but the Chinese government does appear to want to step up its own production.

The biggest gaming news, reviews and hardware deals Keep up to date with the most important stories and the best deals, as picked by the PC Gamer team. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Given how unpredictable America's stance on tariffs has been over the last few months, it wouldn't be unreasonable for those outside of the US to feel like they may not be able to fully rely on production from within the States. AI is a new frontier for all countries right now, and they're all competing to win the AI arms race.