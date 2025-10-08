I bought this 140 W charger because it can charge everything all at once, including my laptop—now it's just $60 for Prime Day

Save $40 Anker Laptop Charger 140 W: was $99.99 now $59.99 at Amazon With a chunky discount and lots of wattage to throw across its four ports, this Anker charger is a great pick this Prime Day. I would know, I own one. Key specs: 140 W max | 4 ports | GaN

Yeah, I lost my old laptop charger in a hotel room and when I needed another to replace it, the Anker was first in line. That's because it has four ports and it can charge a bunch of devices all at once. Right now, it's down to $60 at Amazon.

There are three type-C ports and one Type-A port. I wasn't quite ready to depart from Type-A compatibility entirely, especially as this do-it-all charger is great for just about any job for its inclusion.

Two of those ports can run up to 140 W. That's not simultaneously, rather the maximum deliverable wattage from the charger from a single port. If you plug devices into all of the ports, I believe you max out at around 65 W on the top port, 45 W on the second, 12 W on the third and fourth. Though there are a range of different combinations you could use here that will affect the overall speed of each port.

To keep track of the power output, there's a handy screen on the top of the device. Now, normally I fall into the camp of 'we put screens on things unnecessarily often', but this one is kinda useful, especially if you're a bit of a dork and like to keep track of how fast your devices are charging at any one time. A touch capacitive button also lets you scroll through the various screens showing power and temperature data. And when it doesn't have anything to charge, the lil' guy goes to sleep.

Yeah, maybe personifying a laptop charger is a bit much, but it's a good charger for actual technical reasons, too.

The 140 W it's capable of is enough to keep my laptop charged, or keep some thinner gaming laptops juiced up so long as they're not gaming at the same time. You need something chunkier to keep them charged up while the GPU is running at max speed, like the charger you left in a hotel room. Stupid.

The Anker isn't as big as you'd think. It's not small but for a four-in-one with a screen on it, it packs down relatively small. The prongs for the outlet fold away when not in use. And while that size does mean it gets pretty hot, as GaN chargers often do, it seems to be just fine through daily use. I've never seen it complain about the temperature on the thermal monitor page, and it claims to intelligently manage temps anyways.

Altogether, I'm pretty happy with this charger, and I paid much more for it than it's on offer for today. I did buy a much longer cable to go with it than the one included. It's only five foot long. Just be sure to buy a quality power cable rated to high wattage if you do the same. Not all cables are equally capable. Say that ten times fast.