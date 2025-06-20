Lenovo might have just leaked the more powerful Legion Go 2's release date for September

The Legion Go 2 is a known entity but what's not known yet is when we'll get our hands on it. That might've changed thanks to a slip of the tongue: the Legion Go 2 is headed our way this September, according to none other than Lenovo itself.

Yep, Lenovo may have leaked its own handheld launch, though we can't be too sure if the information is totally accurate yet. Even if it is, there's still plenty of time for plans to change. But, alas, it's our best idea of when the AMD-powered handheld will arrive, and it comes from a comment made by the Lenovo LATAM account on Facebook.

Reported by a Redditor and picked up by Videocardz, Lenovo LATAM responds to a user enquiring when the Legion Go S (Z1 Extreme version) and Legion Go 2 will be available in their region. They tell the user than they hope it will arrive in their online store in September, and tell them to keep an eye on social media for any new developments.

Sure sounds like an announcement is on its way, though as I mentioned earlier, we do already have a pretty good idea of this handheld. That's because Lenovo had units on show at CES 2025, the Las Vegas tech show, and detailed the specs in a press release. Here they are:

8.8-inch, 16:10, 144 Hz OLED screen

Detachable controllers

AMD Ryzen Z2 Extreme processor

Up to 32 GB LPDDR5X-7500

74 Whr battery

Up to 2 TB SSD

That all sounds pretty good, and would have the Legion Go picking up the mantle of detachable controllers right where the Legion Go left off. I had worried that we wouldn't see the return of detachable controllers after the Legion Go S ditched them in favour of a more compact and pared back approach, but they've made the cut for the second-generation. They're surprisingly handy for a handheld gaming PC, too, as I found in my Legion Go review.

Lenovo promised back in January that the Legion Go 2 would be arriving "worldwide in 2025" and September sure fits the bill. It's enough time for Lenovo to eke out some more details before then, but not quite leaving the launch to the last minute.