Get those Steam Decks and Legion Go S handhelds updated because Valve's just released a metric ton of fixes in the latest client

I check for SteamOS update announcements almost every day, and I can't remember the last time there's been one as expansive as this. The September 9 Steam Deck client update—the most recent SteamOS update to release via the stable channel—lists 31 general changes, the majority of these being fixes.

That's not even including the bunch of changes listed that are specific to Desktop Mode, Steam Input, Remote Play, Accessibility, and the Lenovo Legion Go S. (I'm not going to bother counting those; there's a lot, okay?)

When I first got my hands on the SteamOS version of the Legion Go S, I was impressed with Valve's handheld operating system, but I found it wasn't without its quirks. The now-fixed issue with enabling Bluetooth after having it disabled in Desktop Mode, for instance, I think rings a bell.

(Image credit: Future)

One of the issues that most definitely bugged me, though, was that the on-screen keyboard didn't scale properly to the size of the screen when I had it in Desktop Mode with the UI scaled up. Scaling up the UI seemed pretty necessary to me because otherwise, things are just too small. You can see the problem I'm describing in the image above.

Now, it looks like that might have been fixed, as one of the update notes says: "Fixed scaling of on-screen keyboard [in Desktop Mode] when accessibility display scaling is enabled." I always turned up the scaling from the Desktop Mode settings rather than via the Accessibility Settings screen, but presumably the same applies there. I tried to test it myself, but the Legion Go S I have here has decided it doesn't want to apply the update for some reason—a reinstall is needed, I think.

There's a single update listed specifically for the Legion Go S: "Added Joystick LED controls under Settings->Customization." This came to the Beta channel a while ago and was a welcome change for those who liked having the RGB turned on (I prefer to disable it to conserve battery).

Apart from this, there are plenty of other changes and fixes that seem like they'll make using SteamOS that much more comfortable.