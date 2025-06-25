Yeston's adorable single fan RTX 5060 adorned with tiny little bears is almost cute enough to make me want a mini gaming PC
It'd look good in a compact all white build.
I've only recently come around to the opinion that I should probably put a little more thought into the presentation of my PC case, and now I've come across the perfect compact RTX 5060 card for an aesthetic white build. It even has some cute purple and blue bears slapped across it.
As spotted by Videocardz, graphics card manufacturer Yeston has just unveiled its 'Cute Pet' GeForce RTX 5060 card for $400 ($380 on sale right now). That is a markup of anywhere between $30 and $70 from what you'd expect to pay for other RTX 5060s right now, but it is the price you pay for fashion. More customised gear tends to fetch a pretty penny (though MSI's all white triple fan model is only $370 right now).
I'm not quite sure what the little bear creature on Yeston's RTX 5060 is, but it's slapped all over the front of the 174 x 114 mm card, and the fan even has a set of bear ears on top. This is a nice touch that is complemented by the blue-to-pink gradient of the bear design.
The bottom of the card may actually be my favourite part. It's got a deep, almost purple blue, with a small moon at the bottom left, and the outline of the top of the bear's head made from a combination of swirls and stars. It's a pretty effect that will, unfortunately, be obscured by the PC in most rigs.
Yeston's RTX 5060 is almost identical to its RTX 4060 and its RX 6500 XT, though neither of those are as cute as its RX 580, which is perhaps my favourite Yeston-designed GPU. This isn't the first time Yeston has managed to grab our attention, as it recently dunked an RX 9070 XT in the ocean, and even advertises its Sakura Atlantis card "comes with an ocean-themed fragrance module". Yeah, I don't know why Yeston did that either, and at this point, I'm afraid to ask.
The look isn't the only reason one might go for Yeston's RTX 5060, though. Coming with all the cores, speed, and RAM you would expect from an RTX 5060, the much smaller size means it could fit into a smaller build.
However, it is worth considering that single-fan GPUs do tend to run a bit hot. They're offering the same basic performance as cards with more robust cooling solutions, so you will have to factor that into the rest of your rig.
Keep up to date with the most important stories and the best deals, as picked by the PC Gamer team.
Should you want a mini PC build right now, the two clear choices for an RTX 5060 rig are Zotac's RTX 5060 Solo and Yeston's bear design. Zotac's is a more classic look, and fitting for a sleek black build, but Yeston would make me want that all white, cute build. Maybe caring about the aesthetic of my build is a rabbit hole my wallet is unprepared for.
👉Check out our list of guides👈
1. Best CPU: AMD Ryzen 7 9800X3D
2. Best motherboard: MSI MAG X870 Tomahawk WiFi
3. Best RAM: G.Skill Trident Z5 RGB 32 GB DDR5-7200
4. Best SSD: WD_Black SN7100
5. Best graphics card: RTX 5070 Ti or RX 9070 XT (whichever is cheaper)
James is a more recent PC gaming convert, often admiring graphics cards, cases, and motherboards from afar. It was not until 2019, after just finishing a degree in law and media, that they decided to throw out the last few years of education, build their PC, and start writing about gaming instead. In that time, he has covered the latest doodads, contraptions, and gismos, and loved every second of it. Hey, it’s better than writing case briefs.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.