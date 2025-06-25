Yeston's adorable single fan RTX 5060 adorned with tiny little bears is almost cute enough to make me want a mini gaming PC

I've only recently come around to the opinion that I should probably put a little more thought into the presentation of my PC case, and now I've come across the perfect compact RTX 5060 card for an aesthetic white build. It even has some cute purple and blue bears slapped across it.

As spotted by Videocardz, graphics card manufacturer Yeston has just unveiled its 'Cute Pet' GeForce RTX 5060 card for $400 ($380 on sale right now). That is a markup of anywhere between $30 and $70 from what you'd expect to pay for other RTX 5060s right now, but it is the price you pay for fashion. More customised gear tends to fetch a pretty penny (though MSI's all white triple fan model is only $370 right now).

I'm not quite sure what the little bear creature on Yeston's RTX 5060 is, but it's slapped all over the front of the 174 x 114 mm card, and the fan even has a set of bear ears on top. This is a nice touch that is complemented by the blue-to-pink gradient of the bear design.

The bottom of the card may actually be my favourite part. It's got a deep, almost purple blue, with a small moon at the bottom left, and the outline of the top of the bear's head made from a combination of swirls and stars. It's a pretty effect that will, unfortunately, be obscured by the PC in most rigs.

Yeston's RTX 5060 is almost identical to its RTX 4060 and its RX 6500 XT, though neither of those are as cute as its RX 580, which is perhaps my favourite Yeston-designed GPU. This isn't the first time Yeston has managed to grab our attention, as it recently dunked an RX 9070 XT in the ocean, and even advertises its Sakura Atlantis card "comes with an ocean-themed fragrance module". Yeah, I don't know why Yeston did that either, and at this point, I'm afraid to ask.

The look isn't the only reason one might go for Yeston's RTX 5060, though. Coming with all the cores, speed, and RAM you would expect from an RTX 5060, the much smaller size means it could fit into a smaller build.

However, it is worth considering that single-fan GPUs do tend to run a bit hot. They're offering the same basic performance as cards with more robust cooling solutions, so you will have to factor that into the rest of your rig.

Should you want a mini PC build right now, the two clear choices for an RTX 5060 rig are Zotac's RTX 5060 Solo and Yeston's bear design. Zotac's is a more classic look, and fitting for a sleek black build, but Yeston would make me want that all white, cute build. Maybe caring about the aesthetic of my build is a rabbit hole my wallet is unprepared for.