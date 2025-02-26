GPU manufacturer Yeston's done the unthinkable by dunking its new 'Atlantis' RX 9070 XT graphics card in the ocean

You know the deal, it's Yeston, so prepare for something… special, and possibly a little outrageous. The company that brought us the genuinely very inspired 'Cute Pet' graphics card design (see the third image in the gallery further down) has certainly gone for 'outrageous' this time with its advertisement for an upcoming RX 9070 XT graphics card.

The Yeston Sakura Atlantis RX 9070 XT, per its video advertisement on YouTube, implores us to "explore the Atlantis Civilization Buried in the Deep Sea." Yes, said video features a lovely-looking graphics card being fawned over by a lady cosplaying as one of the company's anime characters—this kind of stuff is par for the course with Yeston is it not? But it was something else that caught our eye in the PC Gamer hardware nook. Namely, the sea water splooshing against the bottom of the PCB.

Yeston Sakura Atlantis RX 9070 XT --- Explore the Atlantis Civilization Buried in the Deep Sea - YouTube Watch On

You heard me right: What one can only assume is a perfectly good yet-to-launch RX 9070 XT is shown bearing the brunt of a light tide. And forgive me for harkening back to my primary school electrical and fire safety talks—you know, the ones where they shove some confused fireman in front of children to explain that fire is dangerous—but I seem to remember that water and circuitry should nary be mixed.

Not to mention the sand. Can you imaging shorting your brand new RX 9070 XT because the anime lady took it for a spin on the local beach and got a grain of sand buried in there somehow. Try explaining that during the RMA process.

I'm sure I'm misrepresenting things here, though. The idea actually seems to be that the RX 9070 comes from the sea. From Atlantis, I suppose (ancient underwater technology perhaps?). Apparently it is also "caressed by ancient and dreamy hands", according to the possibly inaccurate in-video subtitles, whatever that means.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Yeston) (Image credit: Yeston) (Image credit: Yeston) This one is the Yeston RTX 4060 Ti Cute Pet edition

I could say more about the actual card, but to be honest we all know what we're getting with Yeston, now, don't we? Personally, I won't be happy until they release a Cute Pet version again—it's the only novelty design I'll humour. But to be fair to this Sakura Atlantis RX 9070 XT, it doesn't look very 'novelty' until you peek the anime figure on the underside. The top side is gorgeously subtle, all things considered.

No news on when it'll hit Yeston's shelves, but the RX 9070 in general is set for launch in March, so it's safe to bet it'll be around then. Just please, if you do get one, don't go returning it to the ocean. I'll take it off your hands if you really don't want it. Keep your GPUs dry, folks.