'We want to be as aggressive as possible, right?' says AMD GPU boss of the Nvidia-baiting pricing of the RX 9060 XT, calling it 'a tremendous value proposition to all our fellow gamers'

I got the chance to sit down at a roundtable discussion with AMD's senior vice president and general manager of the computing and graphics group, Jack Huynh, not long after he spoke on stage at Computex 2025. I asked him about AMD's competitive pricing for the RX 9000-series, in particular the newly-announced RX 9060 XT:

"It's part of strategy, building scale. We want to be as aggressive as possible, right? And offer a tremendous value proposition to all our fellow gamers.

"I think building scale is the number one priority, and it was [about] launching the product when it's ready. Don't rush. My philosophy is, when you launch a product, it's forever... so I think we just want to provide the best experience, as aggressive as possible."

It's an interesting mix of strategic thinking. On the one hand, aggressive pricing—on the other, a launch of a product that Huyhn and the rest of the AMD folk I chatted to seem immensely proud of, and which seems to have been under development for some time.

"For this generation, we want to bring this experience to everyone, and we'll go from there," says Huyhn.

At $299 for the 8 GB model and $349 for the 16 GB version, and with AMD's figures suggesting the latter is 6% faster than the $379 RTX 5060 Ti at 1440p, the RX 9060 XT certainly looks on paper like a very attractive card.

(Image credit: AMD)

Whether that leads to a successful AMD GPU launch? Time will tell. However, AMD's aggressive pricing strategy, combined with a determination to focus on the budget to mid-range GPU market, certainly seems to be building goodwill with many gamers who feel priced out by many of the current cards on the market—especially with retailers putting significant markups on the MSRPs amid ongoing availability constraints.

So, could said availability issues plague the RX 9060 XT, too? Perhaps not. I was told that AMD has been working hard with its board partners to ramp up volume ready for launch day, and that having lots of availability on day one is regarded as key.

We'll see in practice whether this holds out come June 5, of course, but AMD seems to be taking this launch particularly seriously. After all, if scale is the goal, then the number of budget cards available for hungry, price-conscious buyers may well make or break its success.

The RX 9060 XT, then. An aggressively-priced, performant little GPU for the every-gamer? We'll see for ourselves when we get hold of one for testing. One thing's for sure, though: AMD seems to have a spring in its step at the moment, from the bottom all the way to the very top.