Nvidia getting more serious about gaming on Linux and Arm: hiring engineer to work on 'native-speed x86-64 gaming on Linux/ARM64 platforms'

News
By published

Along with a few more job roles with similar remits.

Two RTX 5060 Ti graphics cards lined up next to an RTX 4060 Ti.
(Image credit: Future)

If you were a leading a tech company with big aspirations, you'd be looking into Linux and Arm right now. Nvidia certainly is. The company already has both in its product stack, namely the DGX Spark, which uses a custom Linux OS and off-the-shelf Arm cores. This chip is also set to launch as the N1X for consumers this year. However, there are promising signs that the graphics card manufacturer is looking into ways to use Linux and Arm for good—or rather, for gaming—in future.

Nvidia is currently hiring for a Linux Graphics Senior Software Engineer. The role is teed up as such:

We&#039;re using Valve&#039;s new VR headset, the Steam Frame, at Valve&#039;s HQ in Bellevue, Washington.

Here I am playing an x86 game on an Arm-powered Steam Frame using FEX. (Image credit: Future)

Microsoft also has its own emulation software for x86, called Prism, which is tuned for use with Qualcomm's Snapdragon processors. We know those can struggle with game support, but essentially, there's interest from all over the industry to get the x86-Arm conversion sorted. Especially from Nvidia.

Nvidia is also hiring for a Senior Software Engineer, Graphics Performance to work on future Linux graphics drivers.

Further to both posts, Nvidia is seeking a Senior System Software Engineer, Vulkan Performance, to diagnose "GPU and CPU performance bottlenecks in Vulkan and Proton titles". Nvidia is already a big contributor for Vulkan, which is made by a cross-industry consortium called Khronos. Its members include Nvidia, Arm, AMD, Epic, Google, Intel, Qualcomm, Huawei, Valve, Sony, and on and on.

Across the three job postings, you get a pretty good idea of intent for the future of Nvidia's graphics drivers (traditionally, not Linux-friendly) and Arm-based systems. The proof of the pudding is in the eating, as a hungry person once said, and a couple of job postings don't necessarily indicate the path of travel for a large company with tens of thousands of employees such as Nvidia. But it's a promising sign for Linux gamers nonetheless.

Asus RX 9070 Prime graphics card
Best graphics card 2026

1. Best overall: AMD Radeon RX 9070

2. Best value: AMD Radeon RX 9060 XT 16 GB

3. Best budget: Intel Arc B570

4. Best mid-range: Nvidia GeForce RTX 5070 Ti

5. Best high-end: Nvidia GeForce RTX 5090


👉Check out our full graphics card guide👈

Jacob Ridley
Jacob Ridley
Managing Editor, Hardware

Jacob earned his first byline writing for his own tech blog, before graduating into breaking things professionally at PCGamesN. Now he's managing editor of the hardware team at PC Gamer, and you'll usually find him testing the latest components or building a gaming PC.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.