Maxsun's latest RTX 5070 comes with improved thermals and even more anime cat girl than before
For the weebs among us.
I like anime as much as the next weeb, but I don't think I've quite gotten to the point where I want an anime cat girl plastered on my GPU. If you are at that point (and also plan on moving to China), Maxsun has you sorted. If not, well, it's still quite a pretty design all things considered.
As spotted by VideoCardz, Maxsun has announced the GeForce RTX 5070 iCraft OC12G AIGA Plus S0. This is very similar to the RTX 5070 iCraft OC12G AIGA, which it launched earlier this year. Both have three fans, and both GPUs have the same imagery spinning on those fans. Where the older model has a blue and white tint to said imagery, the newer one combines a grey and pink. However, spin that GPU around and you will spot a big change.
On the back of this RTX 5070 card sits an anime cat girl with blue hair, a top hat, and a waistcoat. This gives her a magician's look. The previous card also has a cat girl, but a hole in the rear plate of the GPU gets in the way of the image, which means the new card will get you a smidge more cat girl, should you care a lot about cat girl economics.
Speaking of cat girl economics, though you may demand it, the supply of this card is solely within China, so you'd better get that passport ready if you really want to commit to the weeb look. The new refresh uses slightly darker-toned colours and has a newer version of the girl on top of the front fan bracket, which I prefer to the older one.
The new Plus RTX 5070 comes with a light bar fully fitted on the side for ARGB support and uses a nickel-plated composite heat pipe, intended to get better thermals. Maxsun reports the new card's improved ball bearings result in less fan noise, too, so the refresh isn't just about aesthetics.
Maxsun caught our eye once more this week for something a little stranger (if you can believe it). Fitting somewhere between an mATX and an ITX motherboard in size, it has introduced what it calls a YTX motherboard.
Given it can't fit into a smaller case, it will still need to sit in a case for an mATX board, which means you get the downsides of a smaller motherboard, and also the complications that come with a slightly bigger one. The worst of both worlds.
Still, it's hard not to admire when a hardware company tries something a little out there, even if you can't quite understand why. If you're in need of a YTX motherboard, and you really want to fit it with a blue-haired anime girl (no, not you, Miku), then Maxsun has you covered.
