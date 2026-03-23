Pearl Abyss working on bringing Arc GPU support to Crimson Desert, with Intel 'ready to assist'

News
By published

"Getting games running smoothly is always a partnership between developers and hardware makers."

Kliff, protagonist of Crimson Desert, clashes swords with his foe.
(Image credit: Pearl Abyss)

Fantasy RPG fans have been spoilt for choice over the last few years, so much so you'd perhaps be forgiven for not getting to Crimson Desert—affectionately described by some as the 'yes, and' of videogames—any time soon. Well, for those gaming on Intel hardware, that may be just as well.

Last week, we attempted to test Crimson Desert with an Intel Arc graphics card, and were greeted by a pop-up explaining the hardware simply isn't supported. While the game's FAQ page previously encouraged out of luck gamers to "please refer to the refund policy of the platform where the game was purchased," developer Pearl Abyss has since assured it is working to support Intel Arc GPUs in the future.

Article continues below

It's currently unclear why support for Intel Arc GPUs was not present at launch, especially as Intel says that it's been working with developer Pearl Abyss throughout Crimson Desert's development.

Crimson Desert Twitch Drops: A close-up of Kliff bracing while holding his sword over his shield, ready to thrust.

(Image credit: Pearl Abyss)

"We’re aware that Crimson Desert currently doesn’t launch on systems with Intel GPUs and we’re hugely disappointed that players using Intel graphics hardware can’t jump into the world of Pywel at launch," an Intel spokesperson told us. "Getting games running smoothly is always a partnership between developers and hardware makers."

The spokesperson continued, "Over the past several years, we’ve reached out to Pearl Abyss many times to help test, validate, and optimize support for Intel graphics, providing early hardware, drivers, and engineering resources across multiple generations, including Alchemist, Battlemage, Meteor Lake, and Lunar Lake."

"Our teams are deeply committed to helping all studios deliver the best experience possible, providing open tools, documentation, and direct engineering support to make sure their games run well for everyone, including the tens of millions of players using Intel GPUs. We remain ready to assist Pearl Abyss however we can."

Here's hoping those gaming on an Intel Arc GPU won't have to wait too long to take in the sights of Pywel, and Crimson Deserts stuffed smorgasbord of mechanics. But, as folks may be left waiting a while for support to arrive, it's probably still best to seek that refund while they can.

Razer Blade 16 gaming laptop
Best gaming rigs 2026

1. Best gaming laptop: Razer Blade 16

2. Best gaming PC: HP Omen 35L

3. Best handheld gaming PC: Lenovo Legion Go S SteamOS ed.

4. Best mini PC: Minisforum AtomMan G7 PT

5. Best VR headset: Meta Quest 3


👉Check out our list of guides👈

Jess Kinghorn
Jess Kinghorn
Hardware Writer

Jess has been writing about games for over ten years, spending a significant chunk of that time working on print publications PLAY and Official PlayStation Magazine. When she’s not investigating all things hardware here, she's either constructing a passionate defence of a 7/10 game, daydreaming about her debut novel, or feeling wistful about the last time she chased some nerds around a field with an oversized foam sword. 

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.