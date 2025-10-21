This €130 gaming PC in a plastic jug churns out a whole 15 fps in Fortnite and might be the best/worst DIY build I've ever seen

We look at a lot of DIY PC builds here at PC Gamer, and most of them don't make the cut for an article of their own. After all, there's only so much you can say about a lovely-but-standard rig with the usual lashings of RGB, and perhaps a figurine or two to make it stand out.

This, though. This one demands comment. Redditor The87Player has built something truly unique, a gaming PC with aged components crammed inside what looks to be a large plastic water jug, with six RGB-emblazoned fans socketed into the front.

With one solitary exhaust fan at the rear and no visible ventilation anywhere else, I'd like to note. Luckily, the hardware inside isn't likely to cause too much financial distress if it melts itself into oblivion, as the whole setup is said to have cost €130.

That's around $150, for those of you that only speak in God's own currency. Anyway, it's got a decade-old Intel Xeon E5-2673 v3 CPU at its heart, in combination with a luxurious 16 GB of DDR3 RAM (that feels weird to type at this point) and a GTX 960 trucking away in the GPU slot.

So, what sort of performance can we expect from this juggernaut (sorry) of PC gaming greatness? A whole 15 fps in Fortnite at High settings, apparently. That's... well, put it this way. I think if this is your setup, Fortnite's UE5 engine loveliness is not for you. At least not at these settings.

130€ bottle gaming pc 💣☺️☣️🗿🥵 #pc #pcmasterrace #computer #pcbuild - YouTube Watch On

Still, The87Player has provided a YouTube short showing off the jug-rig in action, as the youth have a tendency to do these days, and it's a small comedy masterpiece—complete with all the camera jiggling, zoom effects and bouncing soundtrack additions you'd expect.

I spy multiple graphics cards sitting unused at the corner of their desk in one of the shots (along with a couple of other budget builds on their YouTube channel, TheComputer x86), so I'm pretty sure this isn't a PC of financial necessity, but one of pure harmless fun.

And fun it very much is. I can't imagine it's too long for this world, as heat issues are definitely a concern in such an unsuitable case, but hey, whatever. It seems to be for giggles, and giggle I have. We at PC Gamer salute you, The87Player. Now get yourself over to our best PC cases guide, for goodness sake.