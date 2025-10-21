This €130 gaming PC in a plastic jug churns out a whole 15 fps in Fortnite and might be the best/worst DIY build I've ever seen
Honestly? I kinda love it.
We look at a lot of DIY PC builds here at PC Gamer, and most of them don't make the cut for an article of their own. After all, there's only so much you can say about a lovely-but-standard rig with the usual lashings of RGB, and perhaps a figurine or two to make it stand out.
This, though. This one demands comment. Redditor The87Player has built something truly unique, a gaming PC with aged components crammed inside what looks to be a large plastic water jug, with six RGB-emblazoned fans socketed into the front.
With one solitary exhaust fan at the rear and no visible ventilation anywhere else, I'd like to note. Luckily, the hardware inside isn't likely to cause too much financial distress if it melts itself into oblivion, as the whole setup is said to have cost €130.
That's around $150, for those of you that only speak in God's own currency. Anyway, it's got a decade-old Intel Xeon E5-2673 v3 CPU at its heart, in combination with a luxurious 16 GB of DDR3 RAM (that feels weird to type at this point) and a GTX 960 trucking away in the GPU slot.
So, what sort of performance can we expect from this juggernaut (sorry) of PC gaming greatness? A whole 15 fps in Fortnite at High settings, apparently. That's... well, put it this way. I think if this is your setup, Fortnite's UE5 engine loveliness is not for you. At least not at these settings.
Still, The87Player has provided a YouTube short showing off the jug-rig in action, as the youth have a tendency to do these days, and it's a small comedy masterpiece—complete with all the camera jiggling, zoom effects and bouncing soundtrack additions you'd expect.
I spy multiple graphics cards sitting unused at the corner of their desk in one of the shots (along with a couple of other budget builds on their YouTube channel, TheComputer x86), so I'm pretty sure this isn't a PC of financial necessity, but one of pure harmless fun.
Keep up to date with the most important stories and the best deals, as picked by the PC Gamer team.
And fun it very much is. I can't imagine it's too long for this world, as heat issues are definitely a concern in such an unsuitable case, but hey, whatever. It seems to be for giggles, and giggle I have. We at PC Gamer salute you, The87Player. Now get yourself over to our best PC cases guide, for goodness sake.
1. Best overall:
HP Omen 35L
2. Best budget:
Lenovo Legion Tower 5i
3. Best high-end:
Corsair Vengeance A7500
4. Best compact:
Velocity Micro Raptor ES40
5. Alienware:
Alienware Area-51
6. Best mini PC:
Minisforum AtomMan G7 PT
Andy built his first gaming PC at the tender age of 12, when IDE cables were a thing and high resolution wasn't—and he hasn't stopped since. Now working as a hardware writer for PC Gamer, Andy spends his time jumping around the world attending product launches and trade shows, all the while reviewing every bit of PC gaming hardware he can get his hands on. You name it, if it's interesting hardware he'll write words about it, with opinions and everything.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.