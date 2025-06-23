The Claaaaw: MSI unveils Toy Story gaming PC parts with Buzz GPU, Woody motherboard and Pizza Planet cooler

Calling all Disney (Pixar) adults, MSI may have just unveiled the ultimate rig to make all your friends embarrassed to step foot in your gaming room. If you've ever wanted a Toy Story gaming PC, complete with a crane machine-style case and an entirely superfluous joystick, MSI has you covered.

As spotted by Videocardz, this Taiwan exclusive crossover with Pixar and Disney is available for NT$79,900 (around $2,653 as of time of writing). It has been created to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the original Toy Story movie, though it comes at a good time with Toy Story 5 set to release next year.

In MSI's Toy Story rig, you will get a GeForce RTX 5070, an MSI Z890 Gaming Plus motherboard, MSI MAG A850 GL 850 W power supply, MSI MAG CoreLiquid liquid cooler, all customised with a Toy Story look. Then, in more standard colorways, you get an Intel Core Ultra 5 245K, with 32 GB of Kingston Fury Beast memory, and a 1 TB MSI Spatium M.2 SSD.

Of course, with a rig such as this, you aren't exactly getting these parts at market value, and you're paying about twice the raw cost of components. The Intel Core Ultra 5 245K, in particular, is a bit of a disappointment, being both a budget chip and not great for gaming.

For its price, I would want to at least find a dedicated gaming CPU. Comparably, you can pick up a stronger RTX 5070 rig with a Ryzen 7 9800X3D at Newegg for $2,100 or even an RTX 5070 Ti setup for $2,300.

(Image credit: MSI)

Comparing the Toy Story rig to the full PCs MSI sells in Taiwan, you can get an RTX 4070 Super rig with an Intel Core i7 14700F and 32 GB of memory for NT$69,900, as the prebuilts don't yet have RTX 50 series GPUs.

However, if you go out of your way to buy the color mishmash that is this rig, you probably aren't putting down all that cash expecting to get the best value out of your money. And, for its theming, MSI has done a pretty good job here.

The crane machine style case is equal parts cute and ugly, with bright yellow and deep red on the bottom, with blue skies climbing up to the top. Notably, the rig also comes with a "claw machine joystick, buttons, PRIZE prize box shaped magnetic decorations, which can be freely attached to the surface of the case to create a unique style".

Unique is certainly an apt description of this gaming PC.

With the motherboard styled on Woody, the GPU based on Buzz Lightyear, and the power supply looking like Emperor Zurg, the entire rig is a smattering of tonnes of color, which certainly embodies the toy box aesthetic of the movie it's based on. I don't quite know how much I like it, but I do respect the commitment to the chaotic bit. I just wish the specs were a bit stronger.