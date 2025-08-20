Samsung says you'll soon be able to see Stellar Blade in, err, all its glory on its glasses-free 3D monitor, which I'm sure absolutely no-one will be weird about

I have yet to play Stellar Blade, a game our Mollie says is about "a scantily-clad woman fighting to reclaim the planet", and one that's popped up in the headlines many times since its release for its incredible number of adult mods and overall... well, let's face it, thirstiness.

Now Samsung says it's due to be supported by the Odyssey 3D Hub for conversion to glasses-free three'd on the Samsung Odyssey 3D G90XF—and given the internet's clammy-handed reaction to its lead character, I imagine that should shift a few units. I've searched for a screenshot in our image archives to demonstrate why this might be the case, and this is the one I've picked that I think gets the point across without being entirely too overt.

(Image credit: Shift Up Corporation)

Well, there you go. It's not the only game slated for future 3D Hub support, as Samsung says that the library will expand (please) to include more than 50 3D-supported games by the end of the year, including Lies of P: Overture and Mongil: Star Dive.

Still, I think a certain part of the gaming community will be interested in Stellar Blade in particular, as a surprising number of Reddit threads on the topic are referencing its photo mode, many of which are asking for tips on specific camera angles.

All for completely innocent reasons, one would assume. Let's bring things back on track. The Samsung Odyssey 3D G90XF is a 27-inch 165 Hz gaming monitor with eye-tracking tech that allows the display of moving 3D images, converted via the Odyssey 3D Hub to appear as if they're popping out at you from the panel.

(Image credit: Shift Up Corporation)

Samsung say that it'll be on display at its Gamescom 2025 booth along with many of the new models in its monitor lineup, and something in me thinks that if Stellar Blade is used as the demo game, there might be a queue to get in.

It's because everyone wants to admire the cityscape backdrops with the appropriate sense of scale, isn't it? I love me a good cyberpunk tower.

Thirsty soulslites with average gameplay? Not so much. I'll leave it to Mollie to close out this article, as I believe she's written some words of wisdom at the very start of her review: "Stellar Blade's opening hours are so mired by atrocious level design that I can only assume people are willingly ploughing through for the sake of seeing protagonist Eve's bum jiggle around in a skin-tight suit for a bit longer." Indeed.