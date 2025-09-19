Now that 4K/1080p dual-mode monitors are officially a thing, it's the perfect time to play a game of guessing what madcap tech monitors will next sport

I've been using 4K monitors for all my display needs since the middle of the last decade, with my main screen currently being a 32-inch MSI MPG 321URX. That's easily the best 4K gaming monitor you can buy right now, but for me, it's not just about gaming, as I use my main PC for image and video editing, as well as messing about with Unreal Engine. I'd hate to try and do all that on something smaller or with fewer pixels.

Of course, you ideally need a beefy graphics card to game at 4K and certainly for today's big releases with spangly ray-traced visuals. But what if you don't have one but still need a big, high-resolution screen for work? Well, you can just run your games at 1080p, but then it'll look all blurry.

One solution is the current in-thing in the world of displays: dual-mode monitors. These are natively 4K in resolution but, at the touch of a button, they switch to 1080p. To counter the inherent blurring this normally produces, manufacturers employ a host of clever pixel blending tricks, and our current recommendation for the best 4K dual-mode monitor, the Alienware AW2725QF, does a very good job of it all.

It does make me wonder, though, just what monitor manufacturers have got lined up in terms of nifty new tech, to keep the display market fresh and vibrant. I know we'll have brighter and better OLED screens soon enough, but we've already got ultrawide, super ultrawide, 5K, dual-4K, and now dual-mode displays. What more can possibly be done?

Well, with the advances made in upscaling and frame generation, an increased push towards 8K will be inevitable, and we already know that 1,000 Hz refresh rate monitors are on their way. But that's just more of the same as what we have now, but with bigger numbers.

What I'd love to see is something weird and wacky. Dual-mode screens are a neat idea, but they're a niche solution to a niche problem. I want to see something bizarre that becomes mainstream, but truthfully, I'm at a loss for ideas. So if you've got a neat suggestion, pop it in the comments below. You never know, a future MSI MPG 9000URRGG could be the first of its kind to sport your suggestion.