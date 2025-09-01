AntGamer is releasing a 1,000 Hz gaming monitor next year, with a helping hand from AMD, though the chances are you really don't need it
So fast it… eh never mind.
The first widely available 1,000 Hz gaming monitor will launch in 2026, but unless you are at the top of the top in a select few games, you likely won't be able to tell the difference between this and a monitor with a fifth of the refresh rate.
As reported by ITHome, Chinese manufacturer AntGamer recently announced its new 1,000 Hz panel will arrive in 2026, and players are encouraged to test it out with Counter-Strike 2 and PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds. As you might be able to guess from those choices, this is firmly a competitive monitor.
AntGamer reportedly published a white paper alongside AMD demonstrating the specs needed for 1,000 fps play in these games, but we don't yet know how broad the full recommended games list is. This report was cited in a presentation by the company.
The new 1,000 Hz screen is a TN panel, rather than an IPS or the rather fast OLED. Where IPS panels offer a large viewing angle and great colours at a more expensive price, and OLEDs offer great contrast and true blacks, TN panels are often picked in the competitive scene due to fast response times. They also tend to be cheaper, but offer a much worse picture quality than other panel types.
With IPS, TN, and OLED being 'Sample and Hold' displays, they are subject to motion blur. Effectively, these three all project an image, then hold that image until the next one is ready. CRT TVs create, then continuously recreate the same image, which is why they are known for having less motion blur. As noted by Blurbusters, 60 fps on a 60 Hz display runs into 16.7 ms of blur persistence, where 1,000 fps on a 1,000 Hz display runs into just 1 ms.
Higher frame rates are definitely better for visual quality. They also are power hungry, so it will take a while to solve that for standalone HMDs. I think 240 Hz/eye is a good short term target and agree with 1kHz+ for the long run.December 2, 2017
This monitor employs BFI (black frame insertion), which pops a black frame in between every displayed frame in order to help with motion blur. You get fewer pixels of motion blur at higher refresh rates, but even running a game at 1,000 fps won't remove it entirely. Asus' third generation of OLED monitors, like the ROG Swift PG34WCDM, support the same tech.
This isn't our first time seeing a 1,000 Hz monitor (there was a TCL with it last year), but it is the first that is confirmed to be coming to the market. Unfortunately, much is still missing from AntGamer's model right now. We don't have the price point or confirmation of which ports the monitor will employ, either.
Keep up to date with the most important stories and the best deals, as picked by the PC Gamer team.
You may be wondering how much is too much when it comes to refresh rate, and that's a valid concern given the average gamer likely won't be able to tell a difference between mid-300s and 1,000 Hz. The refresh rate of a monitor caps the fps you will see, even if your GPU is providing them much quicker.
1,000+ fps is pretty rare, with you needing a newer, powerful graphics card playing an older/less intensive game, and with an uncapped rate. Though it may strike some as premature, Morgan McGuire, an ex-Nvidia scientist, did once say, "I think 240 Hz/eye is a good short term target and agree with 1 kHz+ for the long run."
Ultimately, right now, monitors this snappy are intended for players performing at the very top, and they often have the additional gear to match it. In fact, when your fps is significantly lower than refresh, it can introduce notable tearing, so this panel will likely only be used for very specific purposes. Most importantly, it won't make you any better at Elden Ring.
1. Best overall:
MSI MPG 321URX
2. Best 4K:
LG Ultragear 27GR93U
3. Best budget 4K:
Gigabyte M28U
4. Best 1440p:
Xiaomi G Pro 27i
5. Best budget 1440p:
KTC H27T22C-3
6. Best budget 1080p:
AOC Gaming C27G4ZXE
7. Best Ultrawide:
Asus ROG Swift OLED PG34WCDM
8. Best 32:9:
Samsung Odyssey OLED G9
9. Best budget ultrawide:
ASRock Phantom PG34WQ15R2B
10. Best WOLED:
LG Ultragear 32GS95UE
11. Best 1440p OLED:
MSI MPG 271QRX
12. Best budget OLED ultrawide:
Alienware 34 QD-OLED
13. Best dual-mode:
Alienware AW2725QF
James is a more recent PC gaming convert, often admiring graphics cards, cases, and motherboards from afar. It was not until 2019, after just finishing a degree in law and media, that they decided to throw out the last few years of education, build their PC, and start writing about gaming instead. In that time, he has covered the latest doodads, contraptions, and gismos, and loved every second of it. Hey, it’s better than writing case briefs.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.