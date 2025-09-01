AntGamer is releasing a 1,000 Hz gaming monitor next year, with a helping hand from AMD, though the chances are you really don't need it

The first widely available 1,000 Hz gaming monitor will launch in 2026, but unless you are at the top of the top in a select few games, you likely won't be able to tell the difference between this and a monitor with a fifth of the refresh rate.

As reported by ITHome, Chinese manufacturer AntGamer recently announced its new 1,000 Hz panel will arrive in 2026, and players are encouraged to test it out with Counter-Strike 2 and PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds. As you might be able to guess from those choices, this is firmly a competitive monitor.

AntGamer reportedly published a white paper alongside AMD demonstrating the specs needed for 1,000 fps play in these games, but we don't yet know how broad the full recommended games list is. This report was cited in a presentation by the company.

The new 1,000 Hz screen is a TN panel, rather than an IPS or the rather fast OLED. Where IPS panels offer a large viewing angle and great colours at a more expensive price, and OLEDs offer great contrast and true blacks, TN panels are often picked in the competitive scene due to fast response times. They also tend to be cheaper, but offer a much worse picture quality than other panel types.

With IPS, TN, and OLED being 'Sample and Hold' displays, they are subject to motion blur. Effectively, these three all project an image, then hold that image until the next one is ready. CRT TVs create, then continuously recreate the same image, which is why they are known for having less motion blur. As noted by Blurbusters, 60 fps on a 60 Hz display runs into 16.7 ms of blur persistence, where 1,000 fps on a 1,000 Hz display runs into just 1 ms.

Higher frame rates are definitely better for visual quality. They also are power hungry, so it will take a while to solve that for standalone HMDs. I think 240 Hz/eye is a good short term target and agree with 1kHz+ for the long run.December 2, 2017

This monitor employs BFI (black frame insertion), which pops a black frame in between every displayed frame in order to help with motion blur. You get fewer pixels of motion blur at higher refresh rates, but even running a game at 1,000 fps won't remove it entirely. Asus' third generation of OLED monitors, like the ROG Swift PG34WCDM, support the same tech.

This isn't our first time seeing a 1,000 Hz monitor (there was a TCL with it last year), but it is the first that is confirmed to be coming to the market. Unfortunately, much is still missing from AntGamer's model right now. We don't have the price point or confirmation of which ports the monitor will employ, either.

You may be wondering how much is too much when it comes to refresh rate, and that's a valid concern given the average gamer likely won't be able to tell a difference between mid-300s and 1,000 Hz. The refresh rate of a monitor caps the fps you will see, even if your GPU is providing them much quicker.

1,000+ fps is pretty rare, with you needing a newer, powerful graphics card playing an older/less intensive game, and with an uncapped rate. Though it may strike some as premature, Morgan McGuire, an ex-Nvidia scientist, did once say, "I think 240 Hz/eye is a good short term target and agree with 1 kHz+ for the long run."

Ultimately, right now, monitors this snappy are intended for players performing at the very top, and they often have the additional gear to match it. In fact, when your fps is significantly lower than refresh, it can introduce notable tearing, so this panel will likely only be used for very specific purposes. Most importantly, it won't make you any better at Elden Ring.