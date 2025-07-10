I've scoured through all the Alienware deals and it's still the gaming monitors that have the best prices this Prime Day

Alienware is on a bit of a roll this Prime Day, with some pretty spectacular discounts on a variety of hardware, like this surprisingly cheap RTX 5060 gaming laptop. That being said, I've been working my way through every Alienware deal I can find to pull out the very best—and it's the monitor deals that have impressed me most so far.

👉Shop ALL the Prime Day deals on Amazon👈

I've narrowed down my picks to these three beauties, excellent gaming monitors all. And the best thing is, these aren't just great prices for Alienware models—they're great prices compared to most monitor deals you can currently find. From a 27-inch 180 Hz IPS to a 34-inch ultrawide OLED we can't recommend highly enough, each of these displays would happily grace my desk in a heartbeat. Let's get going, shall we?

Alienware 27-inch AW2725DM

Alienware AW2725DM | 27-inch | IPS | 2560 x 1440p | 180 Hz | $269.99 $199.99 at Dell (save $81)

This would be a great price for any 180 Hz 1440p IPS gaming monitor, but for an Alienware? This sort of price doesn't come around that often. This G-Sync-compatible display can clock all the way up to that top refresh rate through the DisplayPort 1.4 connection, but you also get two HDMI 2.1 ports, three USB ports, and a collection of cables to play with, too. If you're building a rig on a budget but still want an excellent gaming monitor for less, Alienware has you covered here. Price check: Best Buy $199.99

If you're looking for an upgrade to a tired old gaming monitor that's starting to fall behind the pack, or are putting together a gaming setup on a budget without wanting to dip into the murky waters of questionably-branded displays, this $200 27-inch IPS monitor is for you.

I'm a big fan of IPS tech, not just for gaming but for productivity, too. While the black levels are going to be the slight drawback here, everything else should be pin-sharp on a 27-inch 1440p IPS display, and the color reproduction should be great, too.

Plus, it's G-Sync supported, which is good news for those of you running Nvidia graphics cards. It's also got FreeSync support, two HDMI ports, one DisplayPort 1.4, and various USB ports for upstream and downstream good times. And it comes with a plethora of cables, so it'd make a great starter package for those dipping their toes into the wonderful world of PC gaming.

Alienware 34-inch AW3425DWM

Alienware AW3425DWM | 34-inch | VA | 3440 x 1440p | 180 Hz | $399.99 $309.99 at Amazon (save $90)

This 34-inch curved ultrawide caught my eye thanks to... well, being an Alienware curved ultrawide for a reasonable price. It might be a VA panel, but there are certain advantages to that particular screen tech, including high contrast ratios, deep blacks, and good color reproduction. Plus, this one's plenty fast, and gets you on the speedy ultrawide train without breaking the bank. Nice. Price check: Dell $309.99

There are plenty of great ultrawide gaming monitors on the market, but Alienware knows a thing or two about making a good one. Sure, this isn't your fancy OLED or IPS, but a 34-inch VA panel with a 180 Hz refresh rate is a lovely thing to game on, and this display will be no exception. And for $310 at Amazon? Yep, it's well-priced, too.

The 1500R curve should make you feel encompassed in your games, and the ultrawide format works brilliantly for productivity. I use a similarly-specced 34-inch ultrawide in the office, and being able to stick two windows side-by-side without crushing the aspect ratio really does make a big difference to getting some work done.

But screw it, we're PC Gamer and we're here to talk about games. I reckon this'd make a great pick for shooter fans thanks to that ultrawide format, or a superb display for some sim racing or flight sim immersion. Or really, almost any genre of game at this point. Ultrawide support is much better than it used to be, and this display gets you on the wagon for a very reasonable sum.

Alienware 34-inch OLED AW3423DWF

Ah, a stone-cold classic. Here's your opener—our very own resident monitor expert, Jeremy, gave this OLED ultrawide display a score of 95% in his review.

This is a man with more monitor knowledge than anyone I've ever met. Jeremy can tell you the model number of a panel by viewing it from across a crowded room, so when he breaks out the mid-90 score, everyone pays attention.

So, what makes this display so utterly stunning? Well, beyond the superb panel, it's got a glossy coating that elevates this monitor from brilliant to exceptional. We were big fans of the matte-coated version, but put a gloss coating on it and suddenly the colors pop out of the screen like they've been given an extra dose of caffeine in their morning coffee.

And vibrant colors are what OLED does best. Oh, and practically infinite black levels. Oh, and astonishingly fast GTG responses. It's the best monitor tech you can buy right now, and the fact you can pick up one of the best OLED ultrawides we've ever tested for $550 is... pretty darn great, let me tell you.

Alienware makes some brilliant gaming monitors, and now it's even selling them for reasonable prices. And this one? It's not just reasonable, I'd say it's one of the smartest purchases you could make this Prime Day.