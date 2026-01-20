Here's one that didn't show up on the CES 2026 show floor. Asus has some new dual-mode 4K monitors with uprated, higher-refresh 1080p modes.

We've seen plenty of 4K dual-mode monitors before. But thus far, the 1080p alt mode has run at precisely twice the refresh rate of the panel's native 4K setting. But now Asus is launching two new monitors with 1080p modes that run at 3x and 4x the refresh of their respective 4K modes.

By way of example, I reviewed the Asus ROG Strix XG27UCG last summer. That's a 27-inch 4K model that hits 160 Hz at 4K and therefore 320 Hz at 1080p.

Now there's a new version of that display, dubbed the Asus ROG Strix XG27UCG Gen 2. As before, it'll do 160 Hz at 4K, but now hits 480 Hz at 1080p. That latter figure should be enough to satisfy pretty serious esports gamers and in turn allow the XG27UCG Gen 2 to offer the best of both worlds in terms of 4K image detail and 1080p speed.

The other newcomer is the Asus TUF Gaming VG27UQEL5A. That's another 27-inch 4K model, but this time with a native 75 Hz 4K mode and a 4x 1080p 300 Hz mode. So, it's actually the 3x model that hits the higher refresh rate. It's just also starting at a much higher base 4K refresh.

The Asus TUF Gaming VG27UQEL5A should offer pretty affordable route to dual-mode gaming. (Image credit: Asus)

Also, if you're thinking the TUF Gaming VG27UQEL5A's 75 Hz 4K mode sounds a little low, well, TUF is Asus' value-orientated brand, so buyers are less likely to have GPUs capable of driving a 4K panel at big triple-digit refresh rates. So, it makes sense from that perspective.

Apropos my review of what's now effectively the Gen 1 Asus ROG Strix XG27UCG, it's unclear if either of these new models will use "pure" integer scaling to achieve 1080p on a 4K panel.

That wasn't the case with the OG ROG Strix XG27UCG. As I said last summer, "you'd think [integer scaling] would be the most sensible approach. After all, if you double up a 1080p pixel in both directions, thus using four pixels for each 1080p 'native' pixel, you end up precisely mapping to the 3,840 by 2,160 4K pixel grid."

For whatever reason, Asus used some kind of interpolation algorithm for the 1080 mode and the consequence is slightly soft and blurry image quality. Again, as I said last summer, interpolation as opposed to integer scaling is currently the norm for most if not all of these dual-mode monitors, so Asus is certainly not alone in taking this approach.

The OG Asus ROG Strix XG27UCG was a pretty cost-effective 4K / 1080p gaming tool. (Image credit: Future)

Anywho, as for the rest of the technical details, both of these new monitors are IPS panels with monolithic backlights. HDR signal data is supported, but neither is really capable of HDR rendering.

Of course, while we don't yet have pricing information, these gaming panels will certainly be far cheaper than OLED alternatives that can do the real HDR deal. So, it's a case of deciding just how much that perfect per-pixel OLED lighting is worth to you.

Well, that and the extra speed of OLED. Still, these new Asus monitors will likely be very quick for IPS panels and could offer a super appealing all-round proposition. Certainly, if you were into the idea of existing dual-mode monitors, these new ones with faster 1080p modes can only be a good thing.

Watch this space for release timing and pricing.