The Logitech G Pro X2 Superstrike, I believe, could genuinely upend the gaming mouse market thanks to its use of induction tech. That tech allows for rapid trigger and adjustable actuation—just like Hall effect does for keyboard, which massively reduces the time between you deciding to click and that on-screen gun firing. Though the Superstrike goes one further with haptic feedback, too. I got my hands on the mouse recently and I'm really impressed.
However, it's not a cheap thing. It's set to launch on February 10 for $180 / £160, which is even a little more expensive than the very expensive Razer DeathAdder V4 Pro, the best gaming mouse currently on the market. And given the Superstrike is aimed at competitive gameplay, I do worry that the advantage it gives might be restricted to only the very few who can afford it.
Thankfully, though, while visiting its Swiss labs, Logitech helped somewhat quell my concerns on this front. Of course, the price tag for the Supestrike is what it is, but this is bleeding-edge tech, and it will hopefully become cheaper to implement, or be used in cheaper products in time.
I asked Logitech G's Head of Engineering, Regis Croisonnier, directly: "Is this sort of technology something that you think can be ported to cheaper products, cheaper mice down the line?"
He responded: "No doubt … We learn, we improve. You know, the old technologies—right at the start point—start with the high end. And slowly but surely, you can put the technology in the other hand."
So there you have it: This latency-reducing inductive tech should eventually be able to be ported into cheaper mice. How long that will take, I'm not sure, but it's something to look forward to.
It makes sense, too, even considering similar analogue technologies. Just a few years ago, Hall effect keyboards and controller joysticks were quite rare and usually quite expensive. Now, you have tons of budget Hall effect keyboard options, such as the Gamakay x NaughShark NS68, which retails for just $40.
It also makes sense considering what we've already heard about inductive tech. Cherry, for instance, has already told us that inductive switches are cheaper to manufacture than even mechanical ones, let alone Hall effect ones. This is because they don't require tons of technology on each switch, but instead the microcontroller handles a lot of the overhead. Not to mention the fact that there's no need to manufacture big magnets to place in there to move up and down with the stem.
"I think Superstrike is a good example where we came with a new technology, helping us to save 30 milliseconds," Croisonnier says of the new tech.
So, while I'm excited for the G Pro X2 Superstrike, I'm doubly excited for the promise its technology holds for gaming mice in general, especially in budget segments. It's early days yet, of course, but I'll certainly be watching this space with an eager eye.
