I'm fighting the urge to buy the super-charged upgrade to my favourite mouse ever, down to $115 in Prime Day sales, despite having more mice than I do computers to use them
At up to 36% off, Logitech's G502 X Plus is calling my name.
Logitech G502 X Plus | Wireless | 106g (3.7 oz) | 25,600dpi sensor | 1,000Hz polling rate | $179.99 $114.99 at Amazon (save $69)
We gave this wireless gaming mouse an 89/100 score in our Logitech G502 X review, praising the "impeccable ergonomics" and various extra buttons. The only downside is that this model hasn't introduced any major improvements to the sensor from the G502 Hero, though it's already great as is.
Us PC Gamers, just like all PC gamers, love hoarding stuff. Whether it's Steam games we'll never play, multiple keyboards, or indeed, an army of mice. In fact, I've got three mice on my desk in front of me—the Razer DeathAdder V3 HyperSpeed I'm using right now, a SteelSeries Rival 650 Quantum, and my humble Logitech G502, which I've had for a decade now. Despite that, after seeing the Logitech G502 X Plus in the Prime Day deals, I think it's high time for an upgrade.
Logitech's G502 has been a staple since it first launched back in 2014, and the 2022 X Plus touch-up somehow improves what was already a perfect design in my eyes. On Amazon, the G502 X Plus is down to just $115 in white, and $120 in black right now, and it's a great price for one of the best gaming mice on the market.
On the surface, the G502 X Plus looks almost identical to older iterations. It's still got the premium, ergonomic design that perfectly fits my (somewhat large) hands, and the horde of programmable buttons, including a very handy DPI-shift perfectly placed under your thumb that I absolutely adore for FPS games. Seriously, this thing has 11 extra buttons in total, dotted around almost the entire chassis, which I'm sure makes it more keyboard than mouse. You can use these for anything you like, whether it's for better access to certain controls in games, or even a quick macro for productivity. These were fantastic on my decade-old G502, and they're just as great now.
So what's the X Plus for then? The main advantage the G502 X Plus has over my pride and joy is that it's not only wireless but Powerplay compatible, which is Logitech's fancy way of saying that you can charge it wirelessly using special mousemats. While I tend to use the lightweight Razer DeathAdder V3 HyperSpeed for work, I'm annoyed every time I forget to charge it and am then forced to awkwardly plug in my wireless mouse.
Love it or hate it (I'm quite partial to it), the G502 X Plus also comes with customisable RGB lighting that can even be set to adapt to your game if you don't want to set it manually. With just a splash of colour on the back, I'd say it's pretty tasteful.
While I don't necessarily need yet another mouse, I can't say I'm not dangerously drawn in by a tasty deal on an upgraded version of my favourite mouse.
