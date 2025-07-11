For $60 this Prime Day, you can pick up this wireless Razer MMO mouse with a whopping 19 programmable buttons

Razer Naga V2 HyperSpeed | 19 programmable buttons | 30K DPI | 400 hour battery life (battery powered) | $99.99 $59.99 at Amazon (Prime Members only, save $40)

If you've ever had the unique displeasure of testing out MMOs on console, you know what it's like to not have enough buttons to map all the controls you want to use. With an MMO mouse, you can do more than a controller from a single mouse alone, freeing up the keyboard for more consistent and precise movement controls.

I'm going to be honest, my first time playing an MMORPG was on console. The first time I picked up a Razer Naga MMO mouse, I realised how much easier the PC players have it, and the Naga V2 HyperSpeed is just an upgrade of that, with better switches and wireless play.

If you fancy picking up the Nazer Naga V2 HyperSpeed for yourself, you can buy it at a discounted $60 this Prime Day, $40 off the MSRP. You will need Amazon Prime to take advantage of this discount, but you can get a free 30-day trial right now.

Thanks to the Razer Focus Pro sensor, this mouse has a DPI of 40,000, and the gen 2 mechanical switches can last up to 90 million clicks, or at least that's what Razer says. I haven't been able to test any mouse for up to 90 million clicks... yet.

The selling point for this mouse is, of course, those 12 extra buttons tucked away on the left-hand side. This does mean it doesn't work for lefties, unfortunately, but if you're right-handed, you will have access to 19 total programmable buttons.

The battery life of 400 hours (250 in HyperSpeed Wireless) is very impressive, but it is worth noting that the Naga V2 uses batteries. If you fancy getting a few of those, you can get a pack of 32 in the Prime Day sale for $13.29.

Given that one battery provides 400 hours of use, this means you get 12,800 hours of play from the pack. To put this in other terms, you will be paying a microscopic $0.001 per hour.